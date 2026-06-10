Thursday, June 10, 1976

CHAUTAUGUA

The Greenbrier Valley Repertory Theater and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys will provide a lot of musical entertainment at the first Chautauqua in eastern West Virginia in more than 50 years. The old-fashioned tent event is sponsored by the Hillsboro Bicentennial Committee at the Pearl S. Buck Birthplace Museum grounds.

PANTHER

Here is a reprint of a story about a panther from The Pocahontas Times of August 4, 1927:

A big panther was seen on the North Fork of Cranberry last Tuesday evening by Paul H. Price, assistant State Geologist, Ed C. Moore and Walter Mason.

The party was camping out in Cranberry country a few days while Mr. Price was mapping the rocks of that region. After supper Tuesday, they were spending the cool of the evening sitting on the big rock at the John Beverage pool a mile or so up North Fork from the forks of Cranberry. Their attention was attracted and they looked and saw a large panther approaching, walking slowly down the stream. It came on until it was directly opposite the men, the width of the creek away, probably 30 feet. There, the animal stopped, slowly raised its head and took a look at the men. It turned back up the stream, stopped again a few hundred feet away, took another look and leaped from a rock to cover in the bushes. The men had a gun, but it was parked some distance away from where they were sitting. For the past few years, the presence of panthers in the black forest to the west of us has been reported each summer. Tracks have often been seen and occasionally the animal itself has been sighted. In May 1926, Rube and Park McNeill saw panther tracks in the snow on North Fork of Cranberry near where the panther was seen last Tuesday. This year, two young men named Payne and Elmore, of Seebert, saw a panther on the Glady Fork of Cranberry.

Two or three years ago, A. P. Beverage, on Stony Creek, met a big panther in the path in the Beard hacking just above the mouth of Days Run.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James Garber, of Dunmore, a son, Scott Edward.

DEATHS

Charles H. Arbogast, 60, of Hillsboro; funeral service from Wallace and Wallace in Arbovale with burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

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Winiford Buckley Aumiller, 89, of Middlesex, New Jersey; born at Buckeye a daughter of the late John B. and Elizabeth McNeill Buckley. Funeral and burial in Laurelton, Pennsylvania.

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Mose Alexander, 86, of Huntersville, a son of the late James and Katherine Alexander; a retired labor worker of the C & O Railroad and a member of the Rising Mount Zion Baptist Church. Funeral service from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in the family cemetery near his home.

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Henry H. Biggs, 66, of Marlinton, a son of the late Jasper and Sally Biggs. Funeral service from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

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Mrs. Ruthamie Kline Keister, 77, born at Marlinton, a daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah Oscar Kline. Funeral service from Baxter Presbyterian Church at Dunmore with burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

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Mary Merle McClintic, 80, of Atlanta Georgia; born at Hillsboro a daughter of the late Frank T. and Anna Elizabether Ligon McClintic. Graveside service and burial in the Coyner Ligon Cemetery at Clover Lick.