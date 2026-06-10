Lucas Adock

Staff Writer

There’s a particular kind of morning in the West Virginia Highlands when in the air there are hints of spruce, and if you’re close enough – the river. The ridgelines way up high are still faded with mist that makes you want to run. Or pedal. Or both, for as many miles as your body will allow. Every summer, Pocahontas County builds an entire season around that feeling.

This summer has already seen several distinct racing events that have stretched from May to now, and will continue into August. All of the races wind through our beautiful state parks, fire roads, forested singletrack, and the shadow of one of the world’s most remarkable scientific instruments. Whether you’re a competitive athlete chasing a podium or a family looking for a reason to spend a weekend in the woods, there is a race here with your name on it.

If you’ve missed the first couple of races this summer, don’t fret. Stop #3 on the West Virginia Enduro Series takes place June 20 -21, and cuts through the Monday Lick Trail System just outside of Marlinton. On-site camping is even available at Stillwell Park. The enduro series will continue later in August with the Slaty Fork Enduro, August 8 and 9. Located on Mine Road, this two-day race gives riders a fast-paced tour of the Gauley Headwaters. The adventure through the county really bleeds with the classic roots and rock features of Gauley Mountain providing the kind of technical terrain that keeps enduro riders coming back. A lively campground atmosphere, food vendors and live music through the weekend make it a fitting close to the summer season.

But wait, there’s more before the end. Bring the whole family, and the dog(s)!

Not every summer race needs to be a suffering exercise. The Ruff Race, scheduled for Sunday, July 5, at Snowshoe Mountain Resort, may be the most cheerful 5k in West Virginia. Runners are encouraged to bring their dogs along for the route through the woods and Snowshoe Village, proceeding at whatever pace the four-legged participants find agreeable – or their kids. It is, predictably, the most photogenic event of the season.

Who doesn’t want to see the happiest dogs alive running through the trails of West Virginia?

Pocahontas County has spent decades building trails that reward effort with beauty.

This summer, those trails are open for business, and the clock is already running.