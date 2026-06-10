Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

The Pocahontas County Board of Education invited the Pocahontas County High School Girls Basketball team to attend its June 2 meeting to be recognized for a stellar season.

Superintendent Dr. Leatha Williams introduced coach Tim McClung and asked him to introduce the girls and tell a little about the season which ended at the state tournament in a game against St. Mary’s.

The board presented the girls with a certificate of recognition and congratulated them on a great season. They also thanked McClung and assistant coach John Snyder for coaching the girls.

The board also discussed and approved the superintendent’s evaluation, which included a review of the three goals given to Williams to work toward in the school year.

Board president Emery Grimes said those goals were – for operation capacity to improve systemwide to address all non-compliance indicators from the special circumstances review for special education, for Pocahontas County Schools to meet annual growth targets for English/languages arts and math as measured by the end of year assessment and to update outdated policies and job descriptions to align with West Virginia Code and the West Virginia Board of Education policies.

The board reviewed the goals and reported that Williams exceeded expectations in addressing all three.

In updates:

• Williams gave a presentation on the school schedule and how each course that is offered at PCHS is entered in the WVEIS system. She explained that the schedule has to follow the state department’s guidelines and be coded correctly to ensure the students are enrolled and receive credits to graduate.

“It’s quite complicated,” she said. “This is a lengthy process. It takes a level of expertise, and it takes a level of attention to detail.”

Williams also explained why the policies for Personal Leave Bank and Voluntary Donation Leave Program are on the agenda to be subject to revision. She said the policies have not been updated since 2020 and there are some changes to the guidelines for personal leave and donating personal leave to colleagues.

The policies will be put out for 30-day comment and Williams said she plans to update employees about the revisions at the opening of the 2026-2027 school year.

In personnel management, the board approved:

• Reposting the head principal position at Pocahontas County High School.

• Requested transfer of Vada Bobak, to third grade teacher at Hillsboro Elementary School, effective for the 2026-2027 school year.

• Employment Stephanie N. Burge as graduation coach for Pocahontas County High School, for the 2026-2027 school year.

• Requested transfer of Emmalee Dean to teacher of elementary technology and computer science at Marlinton Elementary School, effective for the 2026-2027 school year.

• Resignation of Lucy Rittenhouse as substitute teacher for the 2026-2027 school year.

• Employment of Lora Miller as cafeteria manager for summer program at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, effective July 6 through July 31.

• Employment of Sherri Howe as cafeteria manager for Energy Express at Marlinton Elementary School, effective June 22 through July 31.

• Employment of Mike Scandalis as half-time custodian for the summer program at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, effective July 6 through July 31.

• Employment of William Shafer, III as full-time custodian for Energy Express and summer school at Marlinton Elementary School, effective for June 22 through July 31.

• Employment of J.D. Chestnut as custodian III – 7 days – at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School.

• Employment of Michael Sharp as custodian III – 7 days – at Hillsboro Elementary School.

• Employment of Sherri Howe as custodian III – 7 days – at Marlinton Middle School.

• Employment of William Shafer as custodian III – 7 days – at Pocahontas County High School and Marlinton Elementary School.

• Employment of Michael Sharp as custodian/maintenance/groundsman for Pocahontas County Schools, July 1 through August 12, as needed.

• Employment of Stephanie Ames as itinerant custodian III for Pocahontas County Schools, as needed, during the summer as directed by the director of maintenance.

• Charles McQuain as bus operator for summer school for Green Bank Elementary-Middle School.

• Resignation of Chris Sutton as head Boys Basketball coach at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, effective for the 2026-2027 school year.

• Employment of Chris Sutton as head Boys Basketball coach at Pocahontas County High School, for the 2026-2027 athletic season.

In new business, the board approved the following:

• Scheduling a work session for board members June 16, at 4 p.m., prior to the regular board meeting.

• June 12 three-hour early out for students only.

• Proposed policy revisions for PO 4432: Personal Leave Bank and PO 4432.02 Voluntary Personal Leave Donation Program.