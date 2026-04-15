Thursday, April 25, 1976

MARLINTON TOWN COUNCIL

The sewer treatment system has been operating three weeks, and the Department of Natural Resources inspection gave a good report.

The Lions Club offered to purchase some permanent trash collectors to be placed on Main Street. Council voted that the offer be accepted and that the first two receptacles be located at Second and Third Avenue areas in the vicinity of J.& P. Furniture and The Diner.

The council voted for the mayor to proclaim Clean Up Weeks for two weeks and have free pick up of trash and debris.

Action on the first 10 of delinquent fire fees will start after the 15th.

GOLDEN WEDDING

Mr. and Mrs. Charles O. Gragg were honored at a Golden Wedding Anniversary party given by their children.

The Graggs were married on a cold February 24, 1926, in the parsonage of the Marlinton Methodist Church.

Born March 7, 1907, in Cass. Mr. Gragg lived six miles down the road from his bride-to-be, Bernice Sheets, of Green Bank. Although the couple couldn’t remember exactly how they first met, Mrs. Gragg said she thought it was once when he had visited her home with his sister.

The couple had three children, Ellen Gragg Rudd, Dale Gragg and the late Neil Gragg.

Mr. Gragg was employed for 11 years at the W. Va. Pulp and Paper Co. in the lumber yard; and for 20 years at the Pocahontas Tanning Co; worked four years for the Pocahontas Board of Education; and 20 years at Industrial Rayon in Painesville, Ohio, before retiring in 1971.

As a hobby, Mr. Gragg enjoys woodworking and Mrs. Gragg crochets.

How does it feel to be married 50 years?

The Graggs laughed.

“I didn’t think I’d make it,” Mrs. Gragg, 71, said teasingly.

“We’ve had some rough times and a lot of good times. Overall, we’ve had a very good life together,” Mr. Gragg added seriously.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Stephen J. Hoover, of Clover Lick, a son, Stephen Jewel Hoover, II.

PCHS TRACK

The Warriors opened the track season with a warm-up meet at home against Richwood and Nicholas County. Accurate scoring was not kept, but the Warriors scored bout 92 points with Nicholas County a distant second with 51 points and Richwood with 36 points…

Individuals scoring for the Warriors in the Citizens Bank Invitational, were Fred Tibbs, Jim Ryder, Albert Pondexter, Keith Pondexter and Mike Buzzard.

WEDDING

Miss Joyce Marie Simmons, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wallace C. Simmons, of Dunmore, became the bride of Tommy Ray Corbett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray O. Corbett, of Dunmore at 5 p.m. Saturday, January 24, 1976, in the home of the groom.

DEATHS

Myrtle Ivy Silva, of Covington, Virginia; born at Buckeye a daughter of the late Christopher C. and Eureka Jane Buckley Silva. Funeral service from the Buck- eye Presbyterian Chapel with burial in the church cemetery.