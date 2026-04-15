Dr. Sue Ellen Hollandsworth, 76, of Hillsboro, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 12, 2026, after a short illness.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Sam and Anna May Luttrell.

Sue graduated from Mercyhurst College and began her teaching career in 1973 in Hillsboro with her sister, Barb. Sue went on to earn her master’s degree and became principal of Hillsboro Elementary/Middle School. She continued her education and earned her Doctorate in Education from Marshall Graduate College and then served as Assistant to the Dean there. She served on the Pocahontas County Board of Education for many years.

Sue was a Lay Presbyterian Pastor filling the pulpit at many area churches along with serving the Presbytery of West Virginia. She was a member of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro where she served as Elder, Clerk of Session and Sunday School teacher. She was also active with the senior program and served as president of the Pocahontas County Senior Citizens board. Sue was an avid reader, quilter and yarn crafter.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Daniel; sisters, Gene Webb and Barb Lewis Siers (Gail); brother, Pete (Nancy); and many nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, April 19, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro with Rev. Andy Rice and Pastor John Paul Burks officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 18, 2026, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the McNeel Gymnasium in the Hillsboro Elementary School.

Online condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneralhome.com