Thomas Douglas Moore, 75, of Augusta, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Born January 15, 1951, he was a son of the late Earl and Mary Moore.

He lived a life grounded in service, laughter and Appalachian heart. A longtime volunteer firefighter, he answered the call for his community whenever help was needed. As a master electrician, he took great pride in mentoring countless apprentices who became his “work daughters and sons,” passing on his skills with patience, pride and care.

Tom was an avid hunter, a true West Virginia storyteller, and, for a time, a farmer. In high school, he helped bring home a championship title – a memory he carried with quiet pride throughout his life. He never met a stranger, loved a good joke, and had a natural way of making people feel welcome from the very first moment.

Above all else, Tom was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather whose love, guidance and steady presence shaped generations.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lana Barlow.

He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Moore; his children, Eric (Misti) Moore and Amber (Corey) Milburn; sister, Linda Friel; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alex, Cole, Carley, Chase and Kaelyn; and great – grandchildren, Aubriella, Eleanor and Rhiannon. He was also a second father to Chuck Mullens and many others who were blessed by his care, wisdom and generosity.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2026, at McKee Funeral Home in Augusta.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.

Burial will be in Malick Cemetery.

A meal and time of fellowship will follow at Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church. If you are unable to attend the service, please join us for fellowship around 3 p.m. to share stories and memories of Tom. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to your local fire department.