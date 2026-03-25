Thursday, March 25, 1976

Ham and Bacon Show and Sale

Lowell Galford, a Pocahontas 4-H member had the Grand Champion Bacon for which Robert Jacobson bid $74 a pound making the seven-pound side worth $518. Jacobson said he was bidding for the Bank of Marlinton. Nelson Dilley, Greenbrier County FFA Advisor, said the Grand Champion Bacon brought the “hottest bidding” of the afternoon.

The Reserve Champion Bacon of the Show and Sale was entered by Rex Shelton, Pocahontas County 4-H. The successful bidder for it was Raymond Shrader, president of the First National Bank of Marlinton who was bidding for the bank.

Steve Hunter, also of Marlinton, served as a “ring man” for the auction and caught Shrader’s bid for $35 per pound for the six pounds of bacon.

WOMEN’S CLUB

The public meeting of the Marlinton Woman’s Club was held at the Municipal Building March 12, 1976…

The guest speaker, Major Harold Tucker Reynolds, was introduced by Mrs. I. B. Bumgardner.

Major Reynolds is Head Officer assigned to the Pentagon. As the Air Force representative on the advance team for Presidential travel, he is responsible for making the support arrangements for Air Force One, and all the aircraft associated with the movement of the President worldwide. In the performance of this duty, Major Reynolds has visited 15 countries and 45 states in the past three years. Some of the countries visited have been Russia, Romania, Poland, Yugoslavia and, just recently, the People’s Republic of China.

In relating some of his experiences, Major Reynolds told of many humorous incidents, extremely poignant experiences and of very impressive observations made in all countries…

Major Reynolds grew up in Pocahontas County, the youngest son of Mrs. Forrest Reynolds, of Slaty Fork, and the late Mr. Reynolds. He was graduated from Marlinton High School and West Virginia University.

Attending the meeting with Major Reynolds were his wife, the former Margaret Fleming Johnson, his daughter, Martha, his mother, and Mrs. Rynold’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. Z. Johnson

GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY

March 17, 1976, marked the 50th Wedding Anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Smith, of Mill Point. They were married March 17, 1926 by the Rev. J. C. Johnson at the Presbyterian Manse at Hillsboro.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Andrw Pritt, of Hillsboro, a son, Andrew Curtis, II.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Lambert, of Bartow, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Gary Arbogast, of Durbin, a daughter.

DEATHS

Charles J. Forren, 54, of Hillsboro, a son of the late George T. and Annie Steele Forren. Funeral service from the Methodist Church in Hillsboro with burial in the Steele Cemetery near Hillsboro.

– – –

Mrs. Florence Beatrice Snedegar, 78, of Droop; funeral from the Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church with burial in the Sunrise Cemetery at Lobelia.