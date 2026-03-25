Ivan Lilbern Sharp with a swarm of bees at L. D. Sharp’s farm in Slaty Fork, West Virginia. He is wearing a beekeeper’s hood. The swarm of bees is on top of the pole. Ivan was the son of Luther David and Laura Jane Morgan Sharp. He married Jessie Genevieve Orndorff, of Arbovale, W.Va. (Green Bank Gang Collection, Courtesy of Anonymous Donor; ID: PHP001879)

Photographs in the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library may be found at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.