ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Claim Deadline: Monday, May 25, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14838

ESTATE OF: DAVID LEE PUFFENBARGER

ADMINISTRATRIX: Nancy Puffenbarger

107 Clark Street

Hillsboro, WV 24946

ESTATE NUMBER: 14840

ESTATE OF: DOUGLAS HARVEY BERNIER

EXECUTOR: John Leyzorek

2133 Edray Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6855

ESTATE NUMBER: 14848

ESTATE OF: EDMOND L. FRIEL

EXECUTRIX: Diane C. Myers

209 Buffalo Mountain Rd.

Arbovale, WV 24915-5408

ESTATE NUMBER: 14854

ESTATE OF: JO ANN GARDNER

ADMINISTRATRIX: Elaine G. Ollis

P. O. Box 67

Dunmore, WV 24934-0067

ESTATE NUMBER: 14882

ESTATE OF: KATHLEEN OWENS

EXECUTOR: Jonathan Owens

134 Main Street

Daniels, WV 25832

ESTATE NUMBER: 14883

ESTATE OF: DENNIS CALVIN SIMMONS

EXECUTRIX: Kimberley Ann Simmons

819 Buffalo Mountain Road

Arbovale, WV 24915

Subscribd and sworn to before me on March 23, 2026

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/26/2c

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026

ESTATE NAME: SARAH WEBSTER COYNER

400 6th Street

Potlatch, ID 83855

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR:

Julius Jackson Coyner

P. O. Box 52

1120 Clifford Road

Princeton, ID 83857-0052

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 10, 2026

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/19/2c

IN THE FAMILY COURT

OF POAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Magistrate Court Case No.: 26-M38D-00002

Family Court Civil Action No.: FC-38-2026-DV-2

TO: JAMES MICHAEL CALHOUN, Respondent

ADDRESS: Unknown

DATE OF BIRTH: December 8, 1998

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE

The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.

The object of this publication by Class II legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Repondent. Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:

If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.

This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until April 7, 2026.

A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 7th day of April 2026 at 2:00 p.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.

Issued this 17th day of March 2026 at 3:49 p.m.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk

3/26/2c

IN THE FAMILY COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Magistrate Court Case No.: 26-M38D-00009

Family Court Civil Action No.: FC-38-2026-DV-09

TO: TRAVIS COCHRAN

ADDRESS: Unknown

DATE OF BIRTH: Unknown

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE

The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.

The object of this publication by Class II legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals.

This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent.

Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:

If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in of that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.

This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until April 7, 2026.

A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 7th day of April 2026 at 12: 00 p.m. (noon) before the Pocahontas County Family Court.

Issued this 17th day of March 2026 at 5.22 p.m.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk

3/26/2c

IN THE FAMILY COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Magistrate Court Case No.: 26-M38D-00010

Family Court Civil Action No.: FC-38-2026-DV-10

TO: TRAVIS COCHRAN

ADDRESS: Unknown

DATE OF BIRTH: Unknown

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE

The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.

The object of this publication by Class II legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals.

This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent.

Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:

If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in of that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.

This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until April 7, 2026.

A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 7th day of April 2026 at 12: 00 p.m. (noon) before the Pocahontas County Family Court.

Issued this 17th day of March 2026 at 5.22 p.m.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk

3/26/2c

IN THE FAMILY COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Magistrate Court Case No.: 26-M38D-00011

Family Court Civil Action No.: FC-38-2026-DV-11

TO: TRAVIS COCHRAN

ADDRESS: Unknown

DATE OF BIRTH: Unknown

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE

The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.

The object of this publication by Class II legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals.

This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent.

Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:

If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in of that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.

This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until April 7, 2026.

A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 7th day of April 2026 at 12: 00 p.m. (noon) before the Pocahontas County Family Court.

Issued this 17th day of March 2026 at 5.22 p.m.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk

3/26/2c