ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,
DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES
Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.
If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.
Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.
First Publication Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026
Claim Deadline: Monday, May 25, 2026
ESTATE NUMBER: 14838
ESTATE OF: DAVID LEE PUFFENBARGER
ADMINISTRATRIX: Nancy Puffenbarger
107 Clark Street
Hillsboro, WV 24946
ESTATE NUMBER: 14840
ESTATE OF: DOUGLAS HARVEY BERNIER
EXECUTOR: John Leyzorek
2133 Edray Road
Marlinton, WV 24954-6855
ESTATE NUMBER: 14848
ESTATE OF: EDMOND L. FRIEL
EXECUTRIX: Diane C. Myers
209 Buffalo Mountain Rd.
Arbovale, WV 24915-5408
ESTATE NUMBER: 14854
ESTATE OF: JO ANN GARDNER
ADMINISTRATRIX: Elaine G. Ollis
P. O. Box 67
Dunmore, WV 24934-0067
ESTATE NUMBER: 14882
ESTATE OF: KATHLEEN OWENS
EXECUTOR: Jonathan Owens
134 Main Street
Daniels, WV 25832
ESTATE NUMBER: 14883
ESTATE OF: DENNIS CALVIN SIMMONS
EXECUTRIX: Kimberley Ann Simmons
819 Buffalo Mountain Road
Arbovale, WV 24915
Subscribd and sworn to before me on March 23, 2026
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
3/26/2c
NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING
WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION
TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES
Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.
An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.
First Publication Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026
ESTATE NAME: SARAH WEBSTER COYNER
400 6th Street
Potlatch, ID 83855
ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR:
Julius Jackson Coyner
P. O. Box 52
1120 Clifford Road
Princeton, ID 83857-0052
Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 10, 2026
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
3/19/2c
IN THE FAMILY COURT
OF POAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
Magistrate Court Case No.: 26-M38D-00002
Family Court Civil Action No.: FC-38-2026-DV-2
TO: JAMES MICHAEL CALHOUN, Respondent
ADDRESS: Unknown
DATE OF BIRTH: December 8, 1998
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE
The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.
The object of this publication by Class II legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Repondent. Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:
If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.
This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until April 7, 2026.
A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 7th day of April 2026 at 2:00 p.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.
Issued this 17th day of March 2026 at 3:49 p.m.
Connie M. Carr
Circuit Clerk
3/26/2c
IN THE FAMILY COURT
OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
Magistrate Court Case No.: 26-M38D-00009
Family Court Civil Action No.: FC-38-2026-DV-09
TO: TRAVIS COCHRAN
ADDRESS: Unknown
DATE OF BIRTH: Unknown
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE
The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.
The object of this publication by Class II legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals.
This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent.
Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:
If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in of that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.
This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until April 7, 2026.
A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 7th day of April 2026 at 12: 00 p.m. (noon) before the Pocahontas County Family Court.
Issued this 17th day of March 2026 at 5.22 p.m.
Connie M. Carr
Circuit Clerk
3/26/2c
IN THE FAMILY COURT
OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
Magistrate Court Case No.: 26-M38D-00010
Family Court Civil Action No.: FC-38-2026-DV-10
TO: TRAVIS COCHRAN
ADDRESS: Unknown
DATE OF BIRTH: Unknown
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE
The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.
The object of this publication by Class II legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals.
This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent.
Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:
If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in of that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.
This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until April 7, 2026.
A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 7th day of April 2026 at 12: 00 p.m. (noon) before the Pocahontas County Family Court.
Issued this 17th day of March 2026 at 5.22 p.m.
Connie M. Carr
Circuit Clerk
3/26/2c
IN THE FAMILY COURT
OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
Magistrate Court Case No.: 26-M38D-00011
Family Court Civil Action No.: FC-38-2026-DV-11
TO: TRAVIS COCHRAN
ADDRESS: Unknown
DATE OF BIRTH: Unknown
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE
The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.
The object of this publication by Class II legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals.
This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent.
Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:
If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in of that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.
This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until April 7, 2026.
A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 7th day of April 2026 at 12: 00 p.m. (noon) before the Pocahontas County Family Court.
Issued this 17th day of March 2026 at 5.22 p.m.
Connie M. Carr
Circuit Clerk
3/26/2c
Leave a Reply