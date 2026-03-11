Jackie Lynn “Jack” Gibson, 77, of Marlinton, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born July 20, 1949, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late James Harlan and Marie Clara Harsh Gibson.

Jack was a Vietnam era Veteran of the U.S. Army; and worked as a lift operator and mechanic for Snowshoe Mountain Resort.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Faye Carr Gibson; brother, James Allen Gibson; and a nephew, Jamie Allen Gibson.

Jack is survived by daughters, Jacklynn Gibson, of Morgantown, and Stephanie Browning, of Huntington; sons, Jeramy Gibson, Matt Gibson and Mike Gibson, all of Marlinton; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and two sisters, Karen Weatherholt and Barbara Lane, both of Marlinton.

Graveside service was held Sunday, March 8, 2026, at Gibson Cemetery at Slaty Fork with Pastor John Paul Burks officiating. Burial with Military Rites.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to Lantz Funeral Home 16792 Seneca Trail, Buckeye, WV 24924 to offset the cost of the funeral.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com