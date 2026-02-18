Thursday, February 18, 1926

More than three score years ago, this country divided upon a sectional issue and a fearful Civil War resulted. The nation hung upon a thread for years. Thwarted ambition and hate caused the war. So nearly even were the sections balanced, that it now appears that but for the fortitude of Abraham Lincoln, the United States would have ceased to be. The South suffered for the mistakes of its politicians, and accepting the measure of punishment imposed upon her, she has triumphed over fate and carried the weight and gloried in her history. In no other country in the world could a people have worked out their national salvation so well. The Southern people retained all the proud quality of their natures, and the North has been long suffering and kind. The result is in a nation greater than ever the dreams of the ancients could have imagined. The Civil War was a major operation on the body politic, but it removed the deep-seated source of trouble and the United States dates from the end of the Civil War her real greatness and prosperity.

It is the duty and the pleasure of those of us who were born and bred in the South to show our ever-increasing devotion to the Union.

This week, I find that I cannot write about anything but Abraham Lincoln. Each recurring year sees him more fully established in the hearts of his countrymen. He is beginning to be understood. The first words that were uttered in the room when it was seen that he had ceased to breathe were: “He now belongs to the ages.” These words were sad and prophetic.

I have seen this devotion to his memory grow. Fifty years ago, it was not the custom to speak reverently of Abraham Lincoln. There were many heroes on both sides to occupy the public mind. But their lights have grown dim and faded, but Abraham Lincoln’s fame glows and ever increases in effulgence…

KEEPING WELL

In the Middle Ages, the average length of life was between 20 and 30 years. As the human race emerged for the gloom of poverty and ignorance, the individual lived longer, until in the early part of the 19th century, the average person attained the age of 40. A baby born at the present time may be expected to live 58 years. To lengthen the span of life still more and possibly obtain a situation where the average man may be a useful citizen at 70 is an accomplishment which present day medicine anticipates with enthusiasm.

In the effort to prolong life another decade or more, the doctor of the future will uncover certain hidden influences on health about which the public has but very little conception at present. Self-evident things accomplished already will continue to be stressed. For instance, infant mortality, which at all times has constituted a great part of death statistics, will continue to drop by supervision under medical direction of the feeding and hygiene of infancy and stricter supervision of childhood and community investigation of defects of school age will improve growth and function of body and mind and prolong life in the aggregate materially. Diphtheria, with rare exceptions, is no longer a fatal disease, and scarlet fever, now with its own antitoxin is rapidly entering the same category. Typhoid fever is entirely preventable, and a case of smallpox is a reflection upon common sense in not being vaccinated…

WEDDING

At high noon on February 12, 1926, Mr. Kenton Harper Beverage, of Onoto, and Miss Alice Rosevelt Webster, of Buckeye, were united in marriage at the Presbyterian Manse in Marlinton.

DEATHS

E. C. Beverage, 48, died very suddenly at his home in Marlinton early Monday morning, February 15, 1926. The cause of his death was heart disease from which he had been a sufferer most of his life. He is survived by his wife and their family of 12 children. Burial at Mt. View Cemetery, the service being conducted from the Presbyterian Church. On Sunday, Mr. Beverage appeared to be in his usual health. He attended church and took part in the service of the Sunday School. His brothers are Coe Beverage, of Knapps Creek and Luther and Byron Beverage, of Monterey.

– – –

Mrs. Sallie Gibson, wife of William Gibson, died at her home at Slaty Fork, February 11.

– – –

On last Thursday, the body of Howard Showalter arrived at Marlinton. The young man was the only child of Mr. and Mrs. E. H. Showalter, of Elk. He was a soldier in the U. S. Army and was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone. His age was about 22 years.

– – –

Mrs. Emma Myrtle Elliott, wife of C. M. Elliott, died at her home near Huntersville February 9. Her age was 42 years. Burial at Bethel Church.