Thank you to Maxine Elbon for sending this photograph of her great-grandfather, Noah Puffenbarger, and family of Frank, West Virginia. Maxine writes: “The picture was taken 1921 timeframe. As I name the people in the picture you will notice first man on left in back row is Warrick W. Hoover who was married to Edith Puffenbarger. Uncle Warrick Hoover was timekeeper at the Tannery in Frank from beginning until his retirement. My grandfather, Joseph Puffenbarger, also was a life time employee at the Tannery.

“Front Row (l – r): Violet Hoover, Katherine Puffenbarger (my mother), Bertie Wilfong Puffenbarger, Charles Puffenbarger, Noah Puffenbarger, Eugene Puffenbarger. Second Row: Warrick Hoover, Edith Puffenbarger Hoover, Hubert Puffenbarger, Virginia Puffenbarger, Joseph Puffenbarger (my grandfather), Ratie Arbogast Puffenbarger and baby Helen Puffenbarger.” (Preserving Pocahontas Archives, Courtesy of Maxine M. Elbon; ID: PHP007746)

Photographs in the "Preserving Pocahontas" Digital Library may be found at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

