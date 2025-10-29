David Lee Puffenbarger, 53, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, October 24, 2025, in Roanoke, Virginia, surrounded by his loving family.

Born May 31, 1972, in Elkins, David grew up in Pocahontas County and was a graduate of Pocahontas County High School – Class of 1990. David was a devoted son who spent most of his adult life caring for his parents, Nancy Garretson Puffenbarger and Billy Puffenbarger, who survive. His quiet dedication and selflessness were a testament to his character, and he will be remembered for his kind heart and the steady presence he provided to those around him. His absence leaves a huge void that can never be filled and will be felt by all who knew him.

David was an electrician and loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to drive his truck around the county.

He loved all his nieces, nephews and all the kids.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Estil Bryant Garretson and Clara Mae Mitchem Garretson; paternal grandparents, Elsie and Billy Edgar Puffenbarger; several aunts and uncles; and one cousin.

In addition to his parents, David is survived by his large extended family and many friends, sis, Tashy-Tash Mason, and husband, Morgan, of Hillsboro; nieces, Addison Hamrick and Aurora Mason; aunts and uncles, Jimmy Garretson and Susie, of Rio Grande, Ohio, Maggie and Arlie Morgan, of Arbovale, and Rosella Garretson, of Stafford, Virginia.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at Lantz Funeral Home with Pastors Craig Cook and Robert Cutlip officiating. Burial was in Ruckman Cemetery at Mill Point.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that you honor David by doing something simple and kind for others as he did, without fanfare, every day; or make a contribution to your favorite charity.

