Thursday, October 9, 1975

Snow

Snowshoe had snow last Thursday, as did some other sections. Temperature of 20 degrees on Friday, October 3, was reported at Frost.

FIRES

At 3:30 a.m. Thursday, two lighted fuses were thrown through a rear window of Miss Kitty’s place on Rt. 219. The Marlinton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call. Damage from smoke and minor burning is estimated at $750. The incident is still under investigation.

FOR GOVERNOR

The political pot is beginning to simmer even though candidates won’t officially file until after the first of the year.

Again, we put our hopes in Jay Rockefeller. He hasn’t announced as a candidate, but it is presumed he will. He has proved his leadership and shown innovative ideas, and we think he will be a good governor. Good for West Virginia and, selfishly, good for Pocahontas.

HOMECOMING

Virginia Cloonan was selected PCHS Homecoming Queen and crowned at appropriate half-time ceremonies Friday night.

Pocahontas County won their third consecutive game as they completely outplayed a scrappy Franklin eleven in the annual homecoming game before a large crowd.

Fred Tibbs rushed for two touchdowns and Tom Valencia ran for one and passed for another to lead the way

PUNT, PASS AND KICK

Winners in the 1975 Punt Pass and Kick competition held Sunday on the Marlinton Athletic Field were: first place, age 13, Layton (Tony) Beverage; 12, Harold Carpenter; 11, Brett Withers; 10, Chuck Workman; 9, Jerry Gum, 8, Jerry Wilson. Second place, age 13, Robert McNabb, Jr.; 12, Douglas Cutlip; 11, Paul Wilson Hill; 10, Timothy Helmick; 9, Michael Welder; 8, Timothy Smith. Third place, age 13, Kevin Workman; 12, Kenneth Schoolcraft; 11, Mike Dunz; 10, Jeffrey Baxter; 9, Matt Dunz; 8, Steve McCloud.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James A. Sheets, Jr., of Green Bank, a son, Christopher James.

DEATHS

Miss Clara Alice Sheets, 78, of Green Bank, died in the Denmar State Hospital; a daughter of the late David L. and Addie Gum Sheets; and a lifelong resident of Pocahontas County. Funeral service from the Green Bank United Methodist Church with burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

– – –

George Warren Moore, 71, of Marlinton, a member of Marlinton Presbyterian Church and former employee of International Shoe Company. Born at Stony Bottom, a son of the late George Preston and Maggie Tacy Moore. Funeral service from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Cochran Cemetery.

– – –

Andrew Jacob Smith, 68, of Marlinton, a son of the late Luther L and Frances E. Sharp Smith; a farmer and veteran of World War II. Funeral service from Fairview Church with burial in Fair-view Cemetery.

– – –

Roy F. Workman, 65, of Stony Bottom, an employee of Howes Leather Company and town policeman for Cass, having also served as constable and town policeman in Marlinton many years ago. He was a son of the late Jim and Mary Workman. Funeral service from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Beverly Lois Arbogast, 32, of King George, Virginia, formerly of Durbin, a daughter, Mrs. Mary J. Cromer, was killed in an automobile accident Tuesday, September 30, 1975. Funeral service was held at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with burial in Bethel Cemetery on Back Mountain.

– – –

Mrs. Edith G. Dunbrack, 78, of Marlinton, a daughter of James Albert and Margaret White Vaughan, and widow of the late Burgess O. Dunbrack. Funeral service from VanReenen Funeral Home with Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.