Thursday, October 8, 1925

ABOUT THE COUNTRY

Last week, I took a trip down North Carolina way to put the daughter in college. It is a right smart of a proposition to settle down on a school that is all the old folks think a college ought to be, and one which appeals to the young victims as well. Talk about the eternal triangle – if ma and pa and daughter don’t constitute one, I don’t know.

If us parents don’t have to tread a straight and narrow way, who does?

Every day I am convinced that children should exercise more care in picking out their fathers and mothers. Dr. Jim says it is much more dangerous to be a child than it was to have been a soldier in the great war.

I remember forcible and capable parents who just naturally thought they must do all the thinking for the children down to the minute detail. About the only thing that was fully developed in these youngsters was their wishbones. When in the course of human events it became necessary for them to strike out for themselves, they were incompetent to cope with a cold and cruel world. They sure were easy picking for the gray wolves.

We all know about other youngsters who chose less competent parents. They were allowed their own from the day they were born. They just naturally pulled back on the leading strings, but about the first time they shut their eyes and ran backward when away from the home tree, the result was surprising and painful. There was no strong halter rope to rear back on. If you want to run backwards over the road and break your neck, the world don’t care…

LETTER

Dear. Mr. Price: Your letter of September 22 has just been received protesting against the publication of an article in the Christian Observer of September 17, entitled “The work on Deer Mountain, W. Va.” This article was among a number of articles received during my absence on my vacation and sent to us by Rev. Wesley Baker, Superintendent of Sunday School Work in Richmond, Va. I did not read the article before it went into the paper and our assistant who looked over it failed to see the impropriety of publishing it. It was very far from our desire or intention to publish anything that would reflect on the people of your community.

I regret exceedingly that we published the article, and I am preparing a statement that we will publish in the first issue possible, expressing regret over statements that should not have appeared in print. If I had had opportunity to read the article over before it was print-ed, of course, it would not have appeared. Such slips occur sometimes in any office, and I wish to assure you of our very deepest regret…

With all good wishes, I am

Very sincerely yours,

David M. Sweets

CIRCUIT COURT

October term of the Circuit Court convened Tuesday morning, Judge Sum- mers H. Sharp, presiding. A grand jury was empaneled and returned felony indictments.

Joe Collins, Maude Collins and Irene Buzzard were indicted jointly for murder, on account of the death of Mrs. Lou Collins at Cloverlick last week. The trial of these persons has been set for next Wednesday.

DENMAR SANITARIUM

In a beautiful spot in the mountains of Pocahontas County on the Greenbrier River, sixteen miles south of Marlinton, is located a hospital of unusual interest; an institution for the treatment of colored patients who have tuberculosis. It is doubtful whether many people know of the existence of this State Institution, and the good work it is doing. If it were not for the isolated location, almost inaccessible, we would say that this sanitarium at an altitude of 2,200 feet above sea level, in a region of mountain scenery that can hardly be excelled, is ideally located. It is indeed a spot of entrancing beauty; the mountains, covered with luxuriant verdure, rise like protecting giants around it, the air, crisp and fresh, renews one’s energies.

Dr. B. A. Crichlow, the superintendent describes the location as follows:

“The view from the buildings is one of the most picturesque and interesting to be found in the Alleghany Mountains. Situated on a ridge between the Cranberry and Beaver Creek Ranges, with the beautiful bottomland farm stretching away from the foot of the eminence upon which the buildings stand to the swiftly flowing waters of the Greenbrier River, and beyond that, the precipitous bluff rising almost perpendicularly to where Indian Rock may be seen sharply outlined against the sky. Nature has designed one of the most restful and inspiring sights in the world. Plenty of sunshine and fresh air direct from God’s storehouse, unpolluted with smoke or stench from chemicals, it promises to be a haven of comfort to those struggling with the great white plague.”…

Any colored residents of West Virginia, suffering with tuberculosis, may be admitted to the institution… All patients in the hospital are charged $2.50 per week. If they are unable to pay, they may be admitted provided some organization of a charitable nature or the county or city from which they come will agree to pay for them.

The best practice in the treatment of patients suffering from tuberculosis are employed. Treatment consists mainly of rest, good nourishing food, fresh air and graduated exercises

BIRTHS

To Mr. and Mrs. Cleve Alderman, of Huntersville, a son.

To Mr. and Mrs. Henry Galford, at Woodrow, a son.

To Mr. and Mrs. Clawson Beverage, at Onoto, a daughter.

To Mr. and Mrs. Roy Ginger, of Marlinton, a daughter.