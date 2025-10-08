Mom’s Goulash

1-2 tsp. olive oil

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion

1 small bell pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp salt

2 bay leaves, optional

1 1/2 tsp. basil

1 tsp. thyme

1 – 15 oz can diced tomatoes

2 Tbsp. paprika

1-2 tsp. smoked paprika

2 medium potatoes, small dice

Or 1 cup dry elbow macaroni cooked as per directions

1 -1 1/2 cups grated cheddar cheese, optional

In large skillet, sauté meat in oil until no longer pink. Drain. Add chopped onion and bell pepper. Cook and stir until onion is done. Add garlic, salt, bay leaves, basil, thyme, paprikas, tomatoes and potatoes, if using. Simmer until potatoes are done. Or simmer 20-30 minutes and then add cooked macaroni. Mix well. Simmer 5-10 minutes. Add cheese if desired.

Serves 4.

Pecan Pie

1 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 cups white Karo syrup

Stir together and boil for two minutes.

Beat eggs until lemon colored.

Slowly pour hot syrup into the eggs, beating constantly so the eggs don’t cook.

Add 2 Tbsp. melted butter

1 1/2 tsp vanilla

1 1/2 cups whole pecans

Pour into an unbaked pie shell.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.