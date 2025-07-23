Thursday, July 24, 1975

STATE MINIMUM WAGE

Effective July 1, 1975, employers covered by West Virginia’s minimum wage law must pay their workers $2 per hour and overtime pay after 44 hours in a single work week. The law applies to businesses employing six or more full-time employees at one location with gross annual business of $250,000 or less.

Forest Festival Princess

Genevieve Anne Mitchell, 19, of Marlinton, has been named a princess for the 39th Annual Mountain State Forest Festival to be held in Elkins in October. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. Reid Mitchell, of Marlinton.

Class of 1925

The Edray District High School Class of 1925 met for their 50-year reunion July 11, 1975. Thirteen of the 17 surviving class of 29 students were present at a dinner held at the home of Mrs. Walter Shafer on Jerico Road.

In order to attend high school in the early 20s, young people who lived in the country found transportation a problem. Roads were bad. There were no school buses and very few cars. Livery stable service was available and a few rode horseback.

Others walked as long as weather permitted, and some rode the train. Many homes in Marlinton provided room and board for students and some paid for it by working in the homes. Attending high school was a privilege not to be taken lightly.

Two of the former teachers, Mrs. Mary Frances Overholt and Mrs. Mildred Yeager Seagraves, joined the students at the dinner.

Members of the class attending were, Jake McClure, of Charleston, Jack Richardson, of Lewisburg, Juanita Shinaberry Dilley, of Stony Bottom, Ruby Barlow Cochran of Roanoke, Virginia, Mary M. Price Barlow, of Marlinton, Betsy Price Green, of Richmond, Virginia, Francis E. “Bus” Smith, of Hot Springs, North Carolina, Madge Eskridge Shepherd, of Covington, Virginia, Frances O’Farrell, Trainer, of Portsmouth, Virginia, Frances Hill Bank-head, of Elkins, Erma McCarty Johnson, of Marlinton, Beulah Palmer Johnson, of Marlinton, and Ward M. Sharp of Russell, Pennsylvania.

Letters were read from three other class members: Joe C. Graves, of Detroit, Michigan, Mary Kenney Shaw, of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Ethel Hannah High, of Mustoe, Virginia. Lilyan Wiley Breakwell, of Palo Alto, California, was also a member of this class.

WEDDING

Wedding vows were exchanged by Miss Debrah Lynn Mace and William Ray Umstot on May 17. The double ring ceremony was performed in the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Mace, of Short Gap, are the parents of the bride. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Umstot, of Keyser.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Fred Goldizen, of Marlinton, a daughter, Leslie Kay.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Raymond G. Carr, of Moorefield, a daughter, Crystal Ann. The mother is the former Charlotte Ann Beverage.

DEATHS

Robert “Bob” Curry, 55, of Frost, a son of Meade Curry and the late Ada Hamrick Curry. He was a county road foreman, a member of the Masonic Lodge and a veteran of World War II. Funeral service from the Frost United Methodist Church with burial in Mountain View Cemetery…

– – –

Mrs. Juanita Pearl Love-lace, 67, of Ronceverte, a member of the First Church of God. Funeral service at the church with burial in the Dunmore Cemetery…

– – –

Mrs. Hattie Jane Rhodes, 77; born at Renick a daughter of the late Alvon Preston and Chrissie Mae Pritt. She was a member of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro. Funeral service from Shanklin Funeral Home with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.