Students and their teacher in front of the Underwood School on Beaver Creek near Huntersville, West Virginia. According to the sign, this photograph was taken on November 13, 1916.

1st Row, L-R: Amy Pyles, Crystal Pyles, Ottie Wanless, Hubert Porterfield, Norman Wanless, Oliver Underwood, Estelle Wanless.

2nd Row, L-R: Elma Underwood, Glen Pyles, Oakie Porterfield, Lois Kellison, Charlie Porterfield, Dennis Underwood, Lula Underwood, Grace Porterfield, Origin Underwood.

3rd Row, L-R: Delsie Underwood, Leo Underwood, Denver Underwood, Merle Pyles, Earl Kellison, Selma Kellison, Nettie Gaylor, Earl Wanless, Woods Gaylor, Odel Underwood, Merritt Kellison.

The teacher, Frank Totten, is standing in the back. (Pocahontas County Historical Society Collection, Photo courtesy of Nettie Gaylor; ID: PHS002280)

