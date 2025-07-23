Shawn Dunbrack, 56, of Marlinton, passed away Saturday, July 19, 2025, after a courageous battle with colorectal cancer.

Born January 26, 1969, he was the son of Tom and Pat Dunbrack, of Marlinton.

Shawn spent his life in Marlinton.

He attended Marlinton schools and graduated from Pocahontas County High School in 1987. He worked as Director of Operations for Burns Motor Freight for 23 years before serving as 911/OEM Director of Pocahontas County from 2011 to 2015. Shawn then briefly served as EMS Chief for Pocahontas Memorial Hospital before becoming Regional Liaison Officer for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, a position he held from September 2015 until his passing. As a Regional Liaison, Shawn served 10 counties across northeastern West Virginia.

Shawn was a dedicated volunteer firefighter and EMT with Marlinton Fire-Rescue from 1984 to 2012, retiring at the rank of EMS Captain.

His passion for public service and helping those in need was evident throughout his career.

Shawn married Karen Maddy Kiner on April 12, 2002.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife and their children, Derek Kiner, and wife, Rachel, of Martinsburg, and David Kiner, and partner, Muriah Nutter, of Spencer; and Ally Dunbrack Arrington, and husband, Evan, of Morgantown; and two grandsons, Ezekiel and Zayne Arrington.

Funeral service was held Tuesday July 22, 2025, at Trinity Baptist Church, in Buckeye with Pastor John Paul Burks officiating. Interment was in Mountain View Cemetery.

