Thursday, July 10, 1975

MISS POCAHONTAS

A new Miss Pocahontas to reign throughout the coming year will be selected from this group of girls:

Betty Jo Gum, sponsored by Mary Rebekah Lodge 109.

Sara Howard, sponsored by Marlinton Business and Professional Women.

Sherry Wyatt, sponsored by Mount Zion Extension Club.

Genevieve Ann Mitchell, sponsored by Marlinton Fireman’s Auxiliary.

Sharon Kellison, sponsored by Jaycees.

Doris Hungerbuler, sponsored by Marlinton Rotary.

Susan Viers, sponsored by Swago Extension Club.

Virginia Cloonan, sponsored by Marlinton Extension Club

Karen Kellison, sponsored by Edray Extension Club.

Marla Chestnut sponsored by Marlinton Lions Club.

Marzella Hollandsworth, sponsored by Marlinton Woman’s Club.

PIONEER DAYS

Time does fly, and Pioneer Days are here again!

Both Travel magazine and Southern Living have listed Pioneer Days as worthy of national recognition and attendance.

Lots of work to be done yet but things seem to be falling into place.

Contact people of the many class reunions report that people are coming from thousands of miles away to the reunions but those close at home are slow in returning their reservations.

The Rodeo is new this year and talk is coming in from other counties that interest in it is high.

Miss West Virginia will be here Thursday night to perform and help emcee the Miss Pocahontas Pageant.

We hear the Friday night program has everything from a sugar stirring to the Saturday night bath.

The famous Highlanders bagpipe band will be here for the parade, along with our PCHS Band…

200 Years Ago

Pioneer Days starts the Bicentennial Celebration this year with its badge. The 1975 Pioneer Days Badge pays honor to the men from this area who served the cause of freedom 200 years ago as Indian scouts and Revolutionary soldiers.

As Indian scouts, our great-great-grandfathers guarded the frontier against Indian depredation and fought in Dunmore’s War to secure the western front. Then their fierce love of freedom sent them as volunteers to fight as soldiers in the Revolution to raise the flag of freedom for their new country…

Theodore Roosevelt, in his “Winning of the West,” Part I, talks about settlers on the Western Waters: “A single generation, passed under the hard conditions of life in the wilderness, was enough to weld together into one people the representatives of these numerous and widely different races; and the children of the next generation became indistinguishable from one another. Long before the first Continental Congress assembled, the backwoodsmen, whatever their blood, had become Americans, one in speech, thought and character, clutching firmly the land in which their fathers and grandfathers had lived before them.

“However, the backwoodsmen as a class neither built towns nor loved to dwell therein. They were to be seen at their best in the vast, interminable forest that formed their chosen home. They worked and kept their lands by force and ever lived either at war or in dread of war. Hence, they settled always in groups of several families each and all banded together for mutual protection. Their red foes were strong and terrible, cunning in council, dreadful in battle, merciless beyond belief in victory… Every acre, every rood of ground which they claimed had to cleared by the axe and held with the rifle…

WEDDING

The Baxter Presbyterian Church at Dunmore was the setting Saturday, June 21, 1975, when marriage vows were exchanged by Miss Dessie Marie McLaughlin, of Dunmore and Gary Allen Sharp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wade Sharp, of Stony Bottom.

The open church, double ring ceremony was performed by the Reverend David Rittenhouse.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Moore, of Marlinton, a son, Thomas Jason.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Friel, a son, Andrew Michael.