Thursday, July 13, 1950

EARLY CHAMPION OF FREEDOMS

For hundreds of years and for all nations, William Tell has symbolized the age-old fight of free men against tyranny. He was a typical Swiss. Whether William Tell actually shot an arrow through the apple on his son’s head and later killed Gessler, the tyrant, who ordered the feat, is open to historical argument.

Legend says that Hermann Gessler, a cruel sheriff, placed his hat on a pole in the town square of Altdorf, with orders that his hat receive deference from all passersby. In punishment for ignoring Gessler’s hat, Tell was ordered to shoot an apple from the head of his son.

Later, Tell shot Gessler.

JUST LIKE US

Last spring and summer many farm women came from Germany to learn of farm ways in America. The lady who came to Pocahontas County was Mrs. Hildegarde Tilly. She visited in farm families. One of her hostesses was Mrs. Ward Barlow, and Mrs. Barlow was asked by the Extension Service Review to express her impressions of and reactions to her company from abroad. Here follows the interview:

“When I was called by telephone to entertain Mrs. Tilly in my home, I surely was on the spot,” Mrs. Ward Barlow said. “I had always said I would have nothing to do with the Germans, but I learned from Mrs. Tilly that they are so willing to try our ways of living.

“Mrs. Tilly was thrilled to know that there was such a thing as a manure spreader. She really gave ours the ‘once-over’ and remarked that it would be a nice birthday gift for her husband if they made them in Germany!

“What impressed me most about Mrs. Tilly was her earnest belief that Americans could, would and should set an example for better farming and better farm living for her people back home.

“One thing that I learned from her was that we Americans do not take care of the things we have to work with. She said their ways of farming are ‘hard’ and ours are ‘easy.’ How true! They try to make things easier but really and truly don’t have things to work with.

“Another thing she taught me is that your can do with less clothing, for example, she had a beautiful blue dress – silk – and she remarked that it was her wedding dress. She explained that it was one you could wear a while on one side until you were tired of it, then just turn it over, and have a new dress. She also had some ‘pure silk’ night clothes – the gown and robe were a gift 20 years go, but they looked like new to me.

“This county as a whole enjoyed having Mrs. Tilly. She visited around our little circle of neighbors, and she attended several farm women’s club meetings and one county council meeting. She was trying to learn and remember our ways of conducting meetings.

“There are many things Mrs. Tilly said and did that I will long remember. My children now have an entirely different idea about the German people. After having her in our home, I find that the Germans are eager to come to the United States to get ideas to take home with them to better their ways of farming and living. May they see in us a shining example, and may we find good in them so we can all have peace and harmony again in this world that God has blessed for us all, regardless of race, color or country.

BIRTHDAY PARTY

Mrs. Jim McNeill was hostess to several guests on Sunday afternoon, July 2, in honor of her son, Blix. The occasion being his 5th birthday. Games were played and refreshments were served to the following: Teenie Dare Perry, Billy Perry, Butch Perry, Marvena Waugh, Carolyn Doddrill, Wilma Raye, Vickie Lynn Moore, Ronnie Cleek, Carla and Sharla Gladwell, Berta Lee and Brenda Kellison, Phyllis Rogers, Dorothy Dever, Gene Alden Kellison and Cheryl McNeill. Those sending gifts but unable to attend were Jim Judd and Flossie Howard.

WEDDINGS

Monday night, July 3, at the Marlinton Methodist parsonage, Miss Glenna Sharp, became the bride of Percy E. Moses. Mrs. Moses is a teacher in the Junior High School and a graduate of West Virginia University. Mr. Moses is a local businessman, co-owner of Moses & Meadows.

– – –

On Friday evening, July 7, 1950, Miss Mayona Astin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Astin, of Marlinton, became the bride of James Lee McLaughlin, son of Mr. and Mrs. June McLaughlin, of Huntersville. Miss Helen Astin was maid of honor for her sister, while Eddie Lightner served as best man for the groom.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Lem Mullenax, of Boyer, a daughter, Louise Grey.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Broyles, of Marlinton, a son, Donald Ralph.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Luther Beverage, of Marlinton, a daughter, Carol Lee.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Forrest Lee Tracey, of Mace, a son, Lloyd Lee.