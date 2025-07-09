Valedictorian • Trailblazer • Matriarch • Transportation Corps Legend

Born and raised in the mountains of Pocahontas County, Creola V. Loyd – known lovingly to many as “Oma” – was a woman who lived with quiet strength, fierce devotion and a deep sense of purpose. She peacefully passed Monday, June 16, 2025, leaving behind a legacy that spanned from the hills of Marlinton to the halls of the Pentagon.

A 1950 graduate of Marlinton High School, Creola was Valedictorian of her class and a recipient of the Golden Horseshoe Award, presented at the West Virginia state capital for academic excellence and knowledge of state history. From an early age, she was destined for distinction.

Creola spent over 30 years in service to the United States Army as a civilian in the Transportation Corps, working out of T7 on the mall in the 50s as a clerk typist, to The Pentagon, as Deputy Director of MTMC, with missions that took her as far as South Korea and Hawaii. She helped plan and execute strategic military logistics that supported U.S. operations around the world. Her service was marked by dedication, brilliance and a humble leadership style that earned her respect across ranks.

In recognition of her groundbreaking career, she was inducted into the U.S. Army Transportation Corps Hall of Fame in 2001, becoming the first woman to receive that honor. She also received numerous awards and commendations for her contributions to Army readiness and strategic mobility.

After retiring in the late 1990s, Creola poured her time into family, travel and local community. She was a longtime member of Warrenton Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deaconess and faithful member. She also owned and ran a successful tax preparation business and loved hosting family in her home.

Creola was a traveler at heart – visiting Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Great Britain, Jamaica, Bahamas and much of North America, often alongside her beloved sister and friends. She went to Fan Fair in Nashville for country music, spent time at Graves Mountain with family, and shopped – everywhere and anywhere – with joyful enthusiasm.

But her proudest title wasn’t Director or Hall of Famer. It was Oma. Her greatest joy came from her boys: Mike, Gene, Jason, Jeremy and Carter. They were the light of her life, and she loved them unconditionally. Her love extended across the entire family – never missing a birthday, a milestone, or a moment to remind you how special you were.

Creola Loyd was proof that greatness comes not just from awards, but from how you lift others up. She led without needing credit, she gave without needing praise, and she loved with her whole heart.

She was one of one – and we were lucky to call her ours.

Creola was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Loyd, with whom she shared a life of partnership, faith and love; William J. Wilson; parents, Paul and Ada Schumaker; and cherished sibling, Vonda Garrison.

She is survived by her loving family, including her brother and sister, Carol Schumaker and Phyliss Merrell; her devoted sons, Mike Wilson and Gene Wilson; adored grandchildren, Jason Wilson, Jeremy Wilson, Carter Wilson, Susan Wilson and Caitlyn Wilson; and a wide circle of nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends who felt like family.