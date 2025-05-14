Ruth “Dot” Daniels Buzzard, 96, of Campbelltown, passed away Sunday, May 11, 2025, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Ruth was a Certified Nursing Assistant for Denmar Hospital.

Born July 1, 1928, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Wilburn Shinaberry and Grace Higgens Hill.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, William “Bill” Daniels and Huburt Buzzard; son, William M. Daniels; brother, Wilburn Shinaberry Jr.; and sister, Erma “Sis” Biggs.

She is survived by her grandson, James T. Daniels, of Buckeye; two nieces, Brenda Warren, of Manteo, North Carolina, and Darlene Nuckols, of Iron Gate, Virginia; daughter-in -aw, Twila Sue Daniels, of Marlinton; and special caretaker, Lana Clark, of Buckeye.

In keeping with Ruth’s wishes, the body will be cremated.

A family gathering will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com