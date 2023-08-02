Thursday, August 2, 1923

SUICIDE NEAR CASS

Clarence Wamsley committed suicide in a cave on the farm of Joe McLaughlin on or about July 21st. His body was found on July 25th. He had gone far back into the cave, sat down on the paper in which a pistol was wrapped, and shot himself in the head. His home was at Ridgeway, Pennsylvania. He was 45 years old, and he was afflicted with a cancer on his tongue.

Mr. Wamsley left Ridgeway a few days before his death. On July 20, he mailed a letter at Elkins to his brother, Floyd, at Ridgeway. He stated that he was in Elkins, that two doctors in Ridgeway, one in Philadelphia and two in Elkins told him that without an operation the cancer on his tongue would kill him in about three months. But by removing his tongue he would possibly live a year. He said, “I have decided not to have an operation, and will take the matter in my own hands, and end it all. I know of a place about 100 miles from here where I can go about 50 feet underground. This will be a kind of burial for me. Break the news to mother some way. You look after her and see that her bills are paid because she will forget them. Get her pension check for her. I will never be back in Ridgeway, Pa. Tell the folks I have gone to Norfolk, Va., for my health.

On July 21st, Mr. Wamsley came to Cass, bought a money order for $50 and enclosed it in a note to his brother. It said:

“Dear Floyd – I have about 6 miles to walk up a mt.

Clarence”

Upon the receipt of these letters, Floyd Wamsley and Mr. McGeehin came to Cass, arriving on the morning of July 25th. Upon showing the letters to the local people, it was decided to search the cave on Joe McLaughlin’s farm, as it is the only cave near Cass.

Sergeant L. S. Cochran and U. S. Deputy Marshall U. S. Beasley went with the strangers to search the cave. They found the body about 150 feet from the opening of the cave, just over an offset of about five feet…

The body was brought to Cass where an inquest was held… It was then taken by truck to Elkins, and then by rail to Ridgeway for burial.

The deceased was a man of good habits and good education. For the past 15 years, he had been a clerk in a hotel at Ridgeway… Some 16 or 18 years ago, the deceased was employed on a sawmill by D. D. Hazeltine, who cut lumber on the McLaughlin farm. Thus he knew of the cave.

OLD REHOBOTH

Annual meeting at historic Old Rehoboth, near Union in Monroe county, Saturday, August 12, 1923.

Some may have forgotten that this old church was built in 1765, and dedicated by Bishop Asbury. The Bishop was at the raising, every man brought his rifle for defense if attacked by the Indians…

Here, on the same ground where Asbury, Jesse Lee, Freeborn Garretson and other giants of those days preached, we have the privilege on August 12th of hearing two lectures, which are peculiarly appropriate to the occasion, and place…

FROST

It is somewhat quiet since the prohibition officers made their raid.

Robert Taylor’s baby has been ill for the past week.

Our community was shocked to hear of the sad death of Hanson Shrader. They have the sympathy of our neighborhood.

Dr. G. M. Jordan is suffering with a large boil on the crown of his head.

Howard Vandevender, of Virginia, is visiting his mother who resides in our town. He is a fine man of the Virginia type and we are always glad to see him.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William Shearer, at Onoto, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Mann, at Warwick, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. A. A. Sharp, a 9-pound boy that brightened their home.

OBITUARY

George Washington Rogers, son of James L. and Elizabeth Rogers, died July 26, 1923, aged 66 years… He was married to Miss Susan S. Beverage, April 17, 1881. Of this union, nine children were born, five of whom preceded their father to the better land. Those living are Mrs. Lanty Cole, Mrs. Jake Jacksen, Mrs. D. W. Taylor, and Miss Mintie Rogers…

In early boyhood, Mr. Rogers became a Christian and for more than fifty years lived a humble, unassuming, yet consistent Christian life…

On July 27, funeral services were conducted from the home… and his remains were laid to rest in the Fleming graveyard.

APPLICATION FOR PARDON

Notice is hereby given that on or about the 17th day of July, 1923, an application will be filed with A. G. Jenkins, Pardon Attorney, Charleston, W. Va., for the pardon of Henley Alberts, convicted of the crime of murder, at the April 1922 term of the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County and sentenced to imprisonment in the West Virginia Penitentiary for the period of life.