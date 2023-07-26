Thursday, July 26, 1973

PIONEER DAYS

A Salute to J. Z. Johnson

J. Z. “Zack” Johnson was honored as the Grand Marshal of the Pioneer Days Parade Saturday. Mr. Johnson is a familiar and beloved figure to almost everyone after serving 30 years as principal of Marlinton Graded School.

MISS POCAHONTAS

Linda Barker, Miss Pocahontas

Sarita Lantz, First Runner Up

Bobby Jo Sharp, Second Runner Up

Lois Sharp, Third Runner Up

Talent: Linda Barker, Bobby Jo Sharp, Nancy Meck

Miss Congeniality: Linda Barker

Swim Suit Competition: Lois Sharp

LITTLE MISS POCAHONTAS

The winner in the Little Miss Pocahontas Contest was Susan Renee Rosencrance, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Rosencrance, of Durbin.

First runner up was Michelle Dean, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Dean, of Marlinton.

Second runner-up was Stephanie Dawn Rose, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Rose, of Buckeye.

Horse Pull

A total of 14 teams were entered in the very successful Annual Pioneer Days Big Horse Pulling Contest, according to Fred Burns, Sr., superintendent of the event.

The pull was won by a team owned and driven by Buddy Kirk, of Marion, Virginia. He was the only team to pull the final load of 8,500 pounds the required distance of 15 feet.

A little team weighing only 3,200 pounds took second money with a pull of 8 feet.

Teams were entered from Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Pony Pull

A total of 12 teams participated in the first Pioneer Days Pony Pulling Contest, according to Walter E. Jett, superintendent of the event.

In the small pony class, those 48 inches and under, eight teams were entered. The pull was won by a team owned and driven by Charley McNeel, of Sinks Grove, pulling 2,200 pounds plus a 1,000 pound sled. Curtis Workman, also of Sinks Grove, placed second.

Pat Workman, also of Sinks Grove, won in the Large Pony Class, pulling 3,200 pounds with John D. Laws, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, taking second.

WEDDING

Mr. and Mrs. Ralph A. Cronin, of Belle, are announcing the forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Stella Louise, to Joel S. Callison. The prospective groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Callison, of Hillsboro.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Karol Puffenbarger, of Hillsboro, a daughter, named Melissa Dawn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Roy, of Marlinton, a son, named William Joseph.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Roy Taylor, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a son, named Michael Lynn.

DEATHS

Forest Leo McLaughlin, 60, of Minnehaha Springs, a carpenter by trade, and a son of the late Parker and Birdie Gabbert McLaughlin. Burial in the McLaughlin Cemetery on Browns Mountain.

Mrs. Beatrice Clifton Herold, of Alexandria, Virginia, wife of Moser B. Herold. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Margaret Taylor, 39, of Dunmore; burial in Wesley Chapel Church Cemetery.

Boyd Pennington, 34, of Maxwelton. Burial in the Rosewood Cemetery at Lewisburg.