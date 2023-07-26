Thursday, July 29, 1948

County 4-H Camp

The annual County 4-H encampment was held at Camp Pocahontas, near Thornwood, last week with 117 4-H members and leaders enrolled…

The camp was conducted in traditional Indian fashion with the enrollees divided into four tribes, with Chiefs and Sagamores heading each tribe as follows:

Seneca Tribe – Jolene Dare Kerr, Chief; Jennie Howard, Sagamore.

Cherokee Tribe – Kathleen Ryder, Chief; Dale Gragg, Sagamore.

Mingo Tribe – Elma Cutlip, Chief; Lee White, Sagamore.

Delaware Tribe – Carolyn Lang Thomas, Chief; Nancy Harris, Sagamore.

Big Foot Tribe – Dotty Weiford, Chief; Eugene Smith, Sagamore.

The Delawares were the winners in the tribal competition…

Camp closed with a candle lighting service with Jolene Dare Kerr representing the Spirit of the Camp; Nancy Harris, Head H; Gloria Dean Eye, Heart H; Sam Barlow, Hand H; and Eileen McMillion, Health H.

FIELD NOTES

Austin and Oscar, the Sharp twins, got themselves another big bear last Friday. All spring long, a bear had been coming off the Blue Knob, to kill sheep on Bruffeys and Hills Creek. Word came he was still hanging out on the Blue Knob. A short chase and the bear went up a tree…

– – –

A pair of big white herons – aigrette – have been hanging around Marlinton the past week. It has been several years since we had report of these birds on the Greenbrier. This is the bird which was on the ragged edge of extinction on account of killing for its plumes for military trappings.

– – –

For about three months now, there has been no fire on the forge in the farm shop of James Workman, down Burnside way. There is a reason – a pair of robins built a nest in the chimney and fire and smoke would be liable to disturb things. Now, believe it or not, this robin pair is raising their third family in the same nest. Whenever Jim has to do some necessary smith work, he builds his fire on the outside of the shop.

– – –

Dewey McCarty and his little son, Ronald Gene, of Frost, have just been in to report on Ronald’s fine pet fawn. Someone killed the mother deer, and the little one was found in the fields, just about starved to death. Quick response was made to food and kind treatment and the little fawn is now thrifty and growing fast. He answers to the name of Flag.

ENGAGEMENT

Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Sours, of Craigsville, Virginia, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Mary Elizabeth, to Dharl Dever, son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Dever, of Huntersville.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Gibson, of Marlinton, a son named Samuel Sherman.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Dumire, a son named Burl Edward.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Long, of Cass, twin daughters.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Mullins, a son, Kenneth Wayne.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Nottingham, of Boyer, a daughter.

COMING HOME

According to word received by Mrs. Eva Jane Cloonan White, the body of her brother, Clarence B. Cloonan, is being returned to this country. Mr. Cloonan was a member of the 8th Air Force of the 355th Fighter Group. He was killed August 5, 1944.

DEATHS

Mrs. Harriet Ryder Dunbrack, aged 85, widow of the late George Dunbrack, passed away at the home of her son, Winters, in Campbelltown, Tuesday morning, July 17, 1948. The funeral will be held from the Campbelltown church… Her body will be buried in the family plot in Mt. View Cemetery.

– – –

Charles Harris Smith, aged 40 years, of Norfolk, Virginia, died July 17, 1948. On Monday his body was laid to rest in the family plot in Oak Grove Cemetery at Hillsboro…

– – –

Mrs. Doshie Belle Arbogast, aged 64 years, wife of William Arbogast, of Dunmore, died at her home Sunday night, July 25, 1948. On Tuesday afternoon, the funeral service was held from the Arbovale Methodist Church by Rev. Q. R. Arbogast. Burial was in Arbovale Cemetery…

– – –

Mrs. Blanche Harper Hamrick, wife of John G. Hamrick, died at her home at Beard Thursday, July 22, 1948. On Saturday afternoon the funeral was held from Beard Chapel by her pastor, Rev. J. K. Fleming. Her body was laid to rest in Oak Grove Cemetery at Hillsboro…

– – –

Mrs. Georgie Hannah Judy, wife of Harry D. Judy, departed this life Saturday, July 24, 1948, at her home in Lakeland, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Sheldon C. and Martha J. Moore Hannah. She was born and reared in Pocahontas County and taught in the public schools for eight years… Funeral services were held from the home of her brother-in-law and sister, Mr. and Mrs. Pat Gay, in Marlinton. Burial was in the Hannah Cemetery on Elk.