Dear Editor;

It is time for term limits for Congress and to take big money out of politics.

Members of the House should be limited to two, two-year terms and Senators to two, six-year terms.

Political donations should be limited to $100 per person, pegged to inflation, no dark money, no PACs. This is required since we have developed a class of professional politicians who make their living in politics and have a conflict of interest since their primary priority in many cases is to get elected and stay on the gravy train. Because of this, many are for sale to the highest bidder.

We also need a prohibition for their wives and children to run for office since many of these politicians have created political dynasties. We are a republic not a monarchy. We need people to serve who want to do the right thing for our country and not because they want to enrich themselves. These individuals need to provide their service for a limited period and then return to their regular lives unlike many opportun-ists that sit in office for their entire lives and could not earn a living in the real world.

Maybe this will help reduce the out-of-control spending and vote buying that both parties have a problem with.

If we continue spending money we do not have, it will not end well, and the depression of the 30s will look like a church picnic.

Joe Kaffl

Hillsboro