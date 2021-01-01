Thursday, April 26, 1973

The rain stopped a while and we had the most beautiful weather for Easter weekend. The fishermen were lined from near White Sulphur up to Rimel and down Knapps Creek. They said Williams River looked like New York City…

– – –

Greenbrier River is so clean and pretty now and people are beginning to use it more for boating and floating.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Balister and family returned recently to Pocahontas County for a visit accompanied by Commander Shaw from the British Royal Navy. They toured the caving country south of Hillsboro and spent the night at Dallas McKeever’s and on Sunday visited the Balisters’ farm on Back Mountain.

Commander Shaw has traveled all over the world and thought that the Pocahontas scenery was some of the prettiest he has seen anywhere.

They Did It Again!

Pocahontas County did it again! Monday night on Klassroom Kwiz, Mike Smith, Rick Wooddell and Philip Horne scored 180 to Randolph Henry High School’s 130, after a shaky start. Next Monday, they will meet Appomattox County High School…

New Owners

The Marlinton Journal is now The Allegheny Journal. Paul Frank, of Elkins, a former reporter for the Inter Mountain, is editor, Valerie Zuonzo, of Parson, is advertising manager, Phil Smith, of Elkins, is business manager, Dianne MacMurry, of Elkins, is reporter. The two men and Jim Cooper, sanitarian in Randolph County, formed a corporation, Human Services, Inc. to purchase the paper last Friday from Mrs. Paul Haddock.

They plan to have area news of both Pocahontas and Randolph.

WEDDING

Mabel Beverage Kramer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clawson Beverage, Sr., became the bride of Angus Irvine, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Levi Irvine, Thursday afternoon, April 5, 1973, in the Presbyterian church at Warm Springs, Virginia.

BIRTHS

Born to Sergeant and Mrs. David H. Collins, of Hampton, Virginia, a baby girl… The mother is the former Diana Grogg, of Arbovale.

– – –

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Lester, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Michelle Lynn.

DEATHS

Rev. George W. McCune, 58, of St. Marys, died Tuesday, April 3, 1973, at his home. He was the former minister at the Marlinton Methodist Church.

– – –

Mrs. Nell Maupin Young, 74, of Marlinton, died Thursday, April 19, 1973, at Denmar State Hospital… Born in Marlinton, a daughter of the late Harvey Maupin and Flora Bernard Maupin Johnson. She was a member of the Marlinton Presbyterian Church and was a retired clerk for the U. S. Forest Service… Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Mary Warner Bennett, 93, of Bartow, died Sunday, April 22, 1973, at Denmar State Hospital… Funeral service in the Boyer Church; burial in the family cemetery near Bartow.

– – –

Willie Kenneth Lambert was killed in a car accident near Anniston, Alabama, April 10, 1973, on his return from the Masters Golf Tournament held in Augusta, Georgia… He was the 24 year old son of Delbert Lambert, formerly of Green Bank, and Martha Bridges Lambert… and the grandson of Mrs. Maggie Lambert of Marlinton…

– – –

Cecil Wilson Woofter, 61, of Montgomery, died April 18, 1973… He was a graduate of Marlinton High School and Coyne Electronics School in Chicago, Illinois. He was a cousin of Mrs. Mabel White McNeel, of Hillsboro. Funeral service was held in the VanReenen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Mountain View Cemetery.

– – –

John David Barrett, 84, of Clintwood, Virginia, a native of Pocahontas County and a son of the late A. J. and Susan Hannah Cochran Barrett… Funeral service was held in the Clintwood Methodist Church with burial in the Columbus Phipp Cemetery.

– – –

Frank McCarty, 57, of Frost, a son of the late Lanty McCarty and Tabytha Bowers McCarty. Funeral service was held in the Frost Methodist Church… Burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery.