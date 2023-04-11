Carol Mae Rhodes went to her heavenly home Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

She was born January 14, 1938, and was a daughter of Earl and Stella Tallman.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles R. Rhodes; a brother, Dale “Buck” Tallman; and special niece, Windy Long.

She is survived by five brothers; two sisters; a daughter, Tracey White, of Wyco; son, Jason Rhodes, of Mullens; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

In keeping with Carol’s wishes, the body will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.