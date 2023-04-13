Thursday, April 12, 1973

The service trees were in bloom Saturday, April 7.

– – –

Ollie Tacy reported a white egret in a tree at Cass. The big winged bird with long legs flew around some and then rested, with his long neck and head tucked under a wing. Mr. Tacy, who is quite a “bee” man, reports the cold weather got the early bloom of the soft maple, and important source of nectar for the bees in early spring.

TV WINNERS

Pocahontas County High School came through their first appearance on Klassroom Kwiz Monday night with flying colors. With 180 points they outscored George Wythe High School, and they will return to the TV show on WDBJ next Monday at 7 p.m.

U. N. PILGRIMAGE

Odd Fellowship 24th annual United Nations Pilgrimage will be held in July 1973. A student is selected who has made the highest grade on a test provided by the Untied Nations Committee.

Mike Smith, of Arbovale, a junior in Pocahontas County High School, was the winner for 1973, with alternates Kandy Simmons, of Hillsboro, and Philip Horne, of Green Bank…

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Russell Burr, of Warren, Ohio, a daughter, named Christina Lynn.

DEATHS

Percy Franklin “Bus” Long, 59, of Marlinton, died early Thursday, April 5, 1973, in Emmett Memorial Hospital at Clifton Forge, Virginia.

“Bus” was the Marlinton Railway Agent and had worked for the C & O Railway since he was 18, for many years at Cass and Marlinton. He was also ticket agent for the Cass Scenic Railroad on weekends during the summer…

He was a son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Mary Susan Cameron Long. He was born April 30, 1913, at Bartow.

Surviving him are his wife, Mrs. Ursula Gorrell Long; three sons, Captain Jerry Dwayne Long, of Aurora, Colorado, Norris Franklin Long, student at West Virginia University, and Thomas Edward Long, of Weirton…

Funeral service was held Sunday afternoon in the Marlinton Presbyterian Church…

Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.