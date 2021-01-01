Jaynell Graham

Editor

The April 2023 Grand Jury convened April 4 and handed up indictments against 13 individuals.

An indictment is not proof of guilt. All persons are considered innocent until deemed otherwise by their own admission or by a jury of their peers.

The following individuals will be arraigned April 19 before the Honorable Robert E. Richardson:

Steven K. Bennett, 47, of Green Bank – One Count, grand larceny, a felony; One Count, destruction of property, a felony; One Count, conspiracy, a felony.

Phyllis McCray, 43, of Belington – One count, grand larceny, a felony; One Count, destruction of property, a felony; One count, conspiracy, a felony.

Austin Carden, 22, of Dunmore – One Count, grand larceny, a felony; One Count, destruction of property, a felony; One Count, conspiracy, a felony.

Christopher M. Gibson, 45, of Buckeye – One Count, failure to register as a sex offender or provide notice of registration changes, second or subsequent offense, a felony.

Landon Gibson, 19, of Buckeye – One Count, petit larceny, a misdemeanor; One Count, grand larceny, a felony; One Count, burglary, a felony.

Justin Arbogast, 33, of Valley Head – One Count, sexual assault in the first degree, a felony; One Count, sexual abuse by a parent of a child, a felony; One Count, incest, a felony.

The following individuals will be arraigned April 20 before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent. Incarcerated individuals will appear via Teams Meeting.

Brent Prouse, 33, an inmate at Mount Olive Correctional Center – One Count, attempted possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, a felony; One Count, offense committed by an inmate, a felony; One Count, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony.

Roger Drake, 33, an inmate in the FCI, Butner, North Carolina – One Count, attempted possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, a felony; One Count, offense committed by an inmate, a felony; One Count, conspiracy to commit a felony, a felony.

Kristina Shingleton, 51, of St. Albans – One count, attempted delivery of a controlled substance to a correctional facility, a felony; One Count, transportation of a controlled substance onto the grounds of a correctional facility, a felony; One Count, conspiracy to commit a felony.

Jessica Snelson, 40, of Durbin – One Count, grand larceny, a felony.

Christopher Waybright, 37, of Arbovale – One Count, grand larceny, a felony; One Count, destruction of property, a misdemeanor; One Count, receiving or transferring stolen property, a felony.

Kevin Ray Curry, 33, an inmate in Mount Olive Correctional Center – One Count, escape from custody of the Commissioner of Corrections, a felony; One Count, offense by an inmate, a felony; One Count, grand larceny, a felony.

Clifton Summerfield Jr., 39, of Hillsboro – One Count, person prohibited from possessing a firearm, a felony.