ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Claim Deadline: Monday, June 12, 2023

ESTATE NUMBER: 14469

ESTATE OF: TIMOTHY G. HEVENER

CO-EXECUTRIX: Bethany Batemen

2230 Blue Bell Lane

Grove City, OH 43123-8784

CO-EXECUTOR: Adam Hevener

14558 Walnut Creek Pike

Ashville, OH 43103

FIDUCIARY COMMISSIONER: J. Michael Anderson

474 Main Street

Rainelle, WV 25962-1239

ESTATE NUMBER 14505

ESTATE OF: CHRISTINA LEE KIMBLE

ADMINISTRATOR: David A . White

5800 Staunton Parkersburg Trnpk.

Bartow, WV 24920-8001

ESTATE NUMBER: 14507

ESTATE OF: BETTY JEAN OXIER

EXECUTRIX: Anna M. Kane

P. O. Box 225

Durbin, WV 26264-0225

ESTATE NUMBER: 14508

ESTATE OF: WILMA G. MORGAN

CO-EXECUTOR: Robert Marshall Morgan

78 Saunders Street

Scott Depot, WV 25560-9589

CO-EXECUTOR: Kenneth Todd Morgan

209 South East 28th Street

Moore, OK 73160-7406

ESTATE NUMBER: 14510

ESTATE OF: GERALD FRANKLIN DAVIS

ADMINISTRATRIX: Linda Sue Davis

40 Shinaut Dr.

Marlinton, WV 24954

Subscribed and sworn to before me on April 7, 2023.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

TO:

MICHAEL STEWART Magistrate Court Case No.: 23:D-20

Address: Unknown Family Court Civil Action No.: 23-DV-14

Date of Birth: January 19, 1980

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE

The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.

The object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. The Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent. Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:

If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.

This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until April 25, 2023.

A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 25th day of April 2023 at 11 a.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.

Issued this 4th day of April 2023 at 1:58 p.m.

Connie M. Carr, Circuit Clerk

By Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

OF VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, MICHAEL C. DOSS, Trustee, by virtue of that certain Deed of Trust executed by Michael Hughes, and bearing date the 8th day of November, 2019, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book 384, at page 494, the maker, having defaulted in payment of the note secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by the terms thereof, and the beneficial holder of the said note, Workman Properties, LLC, having declared the whole of the indebtedness thereunder to be due and payable; and having demanded the undersigned in writing to make sale of the real estate described in said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale and sell at public auction to the highest responsible bidder on the 18th day of April, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., at the front steps of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in the Town of Marlinton, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, the premises, being and consisting of the following:

All of that certain lot, tract or parcel of real estate, including the improvements, appurtenances and easements thereunto belonging, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lot C7, Little Mountain Retreat

All of that certain lot, tract or parcel of real estate containing ± 5.66 acres, lying in the Little Levels District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

Commencing at the intersection of U.S. Route 219 and WV Route 39 at Mill Point, WV;

Thence, westerly along WV Route 39 for ± 2.0 miles to a private drive on the left;

Thence, leaving WV Route 39 and with said drive for ± 0.4 mile to a Railroad spike found in the centerline of said drive, a corner to that property conveyed to Sam Roberts at Deed Book 342, Page 650, Tax Parcel #13-11.1, the point of beginning.

Thence, leaving said drive and with Roberts N 55-47-57 W 498.39’ to a Railroad spike found;

Thence, leaving Roberts and with the centerline of said drive for nineteen new lines through Workman Properties, LLC, Tax Parcel 13-11, N 38-13-15 E 29.01’ to a point;

Thence, N 56-42-21 E 35.63’ to a point;

Thence, N 66-21-02 E 42.82’ to a point;

Thence, N 65-00-57 E 46.80’ to a point;

Thence, N 64-05-04 E 66.64’ to a point;

Thence, N 63-35-40 E 31.41’ to a point;

Thence, N 63-35-40 E 50.51’ to a point;

Thence, N 63-01-12 E 45.22’ to a point;

Thence, N 67-42-38 E 69.96’ to a point;

Thence, N 72-30-19 E 48.03’ to a point;

Thence, N 74-16-46 E 88.08’ to a point;

Thence, N 80-29-09 E 36.80’ to a point;

Thence, S 87-32-55 E 44.74’ to a point;

Thence, S 86-40-34 E 42.11’ to a point;

Thence, N 75-38-59 E 81.33’ to a point;

Thence, N 84-52-01 E 88.37’ to a point;

Thence, S 89-28-34 E 14.68’ to a point;

Thence, S 79-15-51 E 18.42’ to a point;

Thence, S 63-51-05 E 17.29’ to a rod found;

Thence, with the centerline of said drive partly with that property conveyed to Paul Sinnott at Deed Book 342, Page 687, Tax Parcel #13-11.11, partly with that property conveyed to Paul H. Sinnott at Deed Book 312, Page 522, Tax Parcel #13-11.7, and partly with that property conveyed to the Hamilton Family Living Trust at Deed Book 356, Page 56, Tax Parcel #13-11.6, and continuing with the centerline for sixteen lines as follows:

Thence, S 46-09-11 E 14.45’ to a point;

Thence, S 26-22-40 E 14.43’ to a point;

Thence, S 08-01-58 E 25.66’ to a point;

Thence, S 17-32-46 W 35.55’ to a rod found;

Thence, S 28-35-36 W 53.10’ to a point;

Thence, S 37-18-15 W 74.60’ to a point;

Thence, S 37-41-43 W 61.46’ to a point;

Thence, S 40-13-25 W 87.16’ to a point;

Thence, S 39-36-49 W 59.08’ to a point;

Thence, S 46-23-07 W 51.60’ to a point;

Thence, S 57-18-36 W 67.77’ to a point;

Thence, S 66-08-42 W 47.09’ to a point;

Thence, S 69-07-18 W 55.12’ to a point;

Thence, S 56-20-02 W 32.85’ to a point;

Thence, S 30-37-43 W 25.36’ to a point;

Thence, S 06-40-22 W 29.58’ to the point of beginning, containing ±5.66 acres, as surveyed by Brian L. Beverage, Professional Surveyor #2112, on October 27, 2019, and as shown on a plat of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

And being the same lot, tract or parcel of real estate as acquired by Michael Hughes, by the provisions of a Deed of Conveyance from Workman Properties, LLC, said Deed bearing date the 29th day of October, 2019, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 382, at page 672.

The above-described real estate shall be sold subject to any claims, liens, assessments, taxes, restrictions, covenants, conditions, and encumbrances against the same.

The Trustee shall convey title with covenants of Special Warranty. The purchaser shall pay all taxes due and payable against the said property and all taxes hereafter due and assessed against the said property.

TERMS OF SALE: Cash in hand on day of sale or prior approved credit.

CONDITION OF SALE: Said property shall be sold to the highest responsible bidder, with the right reserved to the said Workman Properties, LLC, to bid at said sale and to continue the said sale by declaration from time to time, as they may choose.

Given unto my hand this the 23rd day of March 2023.

Michael C. Doss, Trustee

921 Tenth Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954

ACCEPTING BIDS FOR MOWING

The Town of Hillsboro is accepting written bids for mowing areas in the town, including sewer lift station, lagoon, town streets, town office, water tank, water building and water well areas.

The bid will take into consideration mowing and weed-eating three (3) times a month during the months of April, May and June; and two (2) times per month during July, August and September, each year of the contract.

This will be a three (3) year contract.

Invoices must be submitted on a monthly basis to the Town Treasurer for payment.

Bid must be submitted to the Town of Hillsboro, P. O. Box 88, Hillsboro, WV 24946 and postmarked no later than Monday, April 17, 2023.

Please contact Gail Siers, 304-488-1893 or 304-653-4005, to schedule a time to view the areas for mowing.

Town of Hillsboro

