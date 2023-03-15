Thursday, March 15, 1973

Around the County

By Beth Barrell

Bill McNeel, we hear, on the first leg of his teaching trip to Australia, went across the continent by train. This is not surprising for a railroad buff. If other people liked rail travel half as much as Bill, doubtless the railroads would still be flourishing instead of waning. But, alas, as a conductor on the Amtrak run to Washington said to my husband and me, “People have let the railroads go under. The only time they travel by train is when the weather grounds the planes. Then we have full cars – and over the holidays.”

The Sunday we entrained at White Sulphur Springs for Washington, only one or two others got on there, and out of the 48 seats in our coach, only 23 were occupied. The trip back on Saturday was better. The train was longer and the cars full, and though it turned out to be the coldest night of the winter, the train was cozily warm, adding luxury to the smooth ride back from Washington to White Sulphur Springs.

In the distance we could hear the steam whistle of the diesel blowing for crossings, and we could see steam floating by the window outside from the relief valves of the heating system. Although we rode by coach, the car had a most obliging porter, who had our bags out in the vestibule of the car before we reached White Sulphur, and then on the platform when we got off to pick them up. Is it any wonder that as the train pulled out from White Sulphur Springs, leaving us behind, we saw it go with a pang of regret?

Sometimes I wonder how, given the choice, people can travel any other way…

PCHS Warrior Varsity Basketball

Jerry Shinaberry, Paul Arbogast, Jim Triplett, Mike Collins, Gary A. Cassell, Rick Wooddell, Jim Cutlip, Jim Rose, Kenny Arbogast, Gary Sharp, Dave Moore, Gary R. Cassell. Assistant Coach, Lawrence Workman; Coach, Dick Groseclose. John Wilfong and Steve Barnisky, managers.

TOURNAMENT

Green Bank won over Durbin 50-30 for the championship of the County Elementary School Basketball championship. Marlinton won over Hillsboro in the consolation game, 60-32.

The all tournament team: Ricky Doyle, Green Bank, Captain; Ricky Barkley, Durbin; Curtis Hively, Green Bank; Daniel Lewis, Hillsboro; Steve Gillispie, Green Bank; Tom Valencia, Green Bank; Albert Poindexter, Marlinton; David Cassell, Green Bank.

Best Foul Shot – Ricky Doyle. Best Group of Cheerleaders – Hillsboro. Best Cheerleaders from each school – Maxine Rexrode, Rhonda Buchanan, Lyda Valencia, and Debbie Smith.

ENGAGEMENT/WEDDING

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Weatherholt, of Buckeye, wish to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sharon, to Alfred Dilley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Warren Dilley, of Huntersville…

– – –

On Saturday, February 24, 1973, Nanette VanReenen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ivan VanReenen, of Marlinton, became the bride of Ralph Beckwith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Beckwith, of Slatyfork.

The wedding took place in the First Church of Christ at Elkins…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jackie Gibson, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Jacklynn Jean.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Mullenax, of Durbin, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Dean, of Marlinton, a son.

DEATHS

Fred Trainer died Wednesday at the Medical Center in Morgantown, following a fishing accident Saturday evening on Knapps Creek. Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

Miss Sue Allie Cromer, 82, of Durbin, a daughter of the late Harvey and Frances Malcomb Cromer. Burial in the Bethel Cemetery near Durbin.