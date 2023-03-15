Thursday, March 18, 1898

MISS HATTIE PATTERSON was thrown from a horse near Edray last Sunday, and rather severely injured. She rode a spirited horse, which became frightened and bolted. It ran for a mile, the stirrup broke and soon after the rider was thrown.

COL. DAVID ANDERSON and Aaron Thomas let their valor get the better of their discretion at Warm Springs last week and raised a riot in a crowd of which the Sheriff of Bath County was a prominent member. A justice fined them $24 and they are held for that sum in default of payment.

SOME ARABIANS have been peddling goods through the county recently. They claim to have been compelled to leave their native city of Jerusalem on account of the cruelty of the Moslem. One of them claims to have been in the company of Dr. Talmage on his trip through the holy land.

THREE MEN in a buggy came down “the run” Sunday evening. In front of The Times office the horse started suddenly and one of them rolled out, head first. The extent of his injuries is not known, but he broke holes in the road and was severely bruised about the mouth, head and shoulders, and the wheel ran over his arm. Being somewhat dazed, he arose and exclaimed that was what he got for riding with “two Englishmen.” Then he started down the road, but was brought back by the Englishmen. His name was Jackson.

NEW YORK NEWS

THE LENTEN season has started in. The society people are now going out and about. What a hardship is theirs!

They have to go to the theatre, to the balls, to the different shows! They have to do this to keep in society. They have to attend everything that is called “swell.” If not, they are branded as common folk. They spend small fortunes for their dresses, etc. (A good many of them have not paid for their tailor made outfits and are guessing where they will get the cash.) But that is their funeral.

We can all thank God that we can go to bed at 9 or 10 and wake up and eat a good, solid breakfast and keep healthy. These so-called society people die young. Nature cannot stand the strain of keeping up all night, night after night. The private sanitariums are filled with them. But it is fun for them while it lasts, and it is nobody’s business but theirs, if they pay for it by losing their health.

KNAPPS CREEK

Lovely spring is here again. The ladies pieceth quilts, the farmer turneth up the sods and the young man singeth love songs.

Some people thought they heard the cannons in Cuba the other day, but found out that it was the Frost Debating Society.

Set the hens, save a few eggs for Easter, start the plow, get to work and watch some low-lived scoundrel set the woods on fires, so you have to drop all and fight fire. Some land has been burned so often that it is too poor to raise a disturbance.

The Gibson brothers have lost three head of cattle with the black leg.

MCGEE

FROST

A little colder than we expected it to be after Swecker visited our town with his “wire-tongued bedsprings.”

The football players a few nights ago turned out to be “moonshiners” – little pitchers are easy filled.

The Gwin Firm has moved to the Bussard situation on the corner block.

We thought it rather queer of Sherman Gibson putting a “King Heater” in his sitting room; but we fully understand it now.

Billy Bussard thinks that some of the folks’ tongues are about worn out, and he is going to undertake a job of turning out wooden tongues shortly, which he knows will accommodate many of his friends.

Plenty of cattle and sheep buyers. Just two years ago, the farmers had to solicit buyers, but not so under McKinley.

We are sorry to hear that J. A. Moore accidentally killed his dog which his girl admired so much; but were assured that she admired him more than the dog.

M. F. Herold is being urged by his many friends as a candidate for matrimony; but Millard fears he is rather young to assume the responsibilities of this important position. Watch out, Millard, and don’t let the girls see your teeth or they will tell how old you are.

It takes Brown Moore two hours to buy a pair of shoes.

John Andrew Moore and Sherman Gibson say “Bachelor’s hall is the best of all; no wife to scold, no children to squall. So they will continue to keep bachelor hall.” Nit.

Yours for granted,

MISS SINDA