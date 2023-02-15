Thursday, February 15, 1973

Donkey Basketball

Men versus Donkeys. That’s right – men versus donkeys. The donkey basketball game scheduled at PCHS will pit the faculty against talented citizens of Pocahontas in a game that will be filled with “laffs,” thrills, spills and fun galore. We say “men versus donkeys,” because players on both teams will have their problems moving the stubborn donkeys toward the basket. They’ll have trouble staying on the donkeys, and this will bring much laughter to the fans… New cowboy stars will be born during the game…

Playing against the faculty will be Bob Mann, Jim Reep, Gene Simmons, Dr. Ernie Shaw, Charles Young, Tom Campbell and Phillip Cain. These men offered themselves as martyrs to the cause…

Know Your State Government Day

Marie McLaughlin, of Dunmore, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee McLaughlin, and Philip Becker, of Arbovale, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Becker, will represent Pocahontas County High School next Monday, in Charleston, at “Know Your State Government Day.”…

Boys and Girls in Service

Major Edward L. Faulknier returned home Friday from a year of duty in Korea, and will be stationed at Fort Meade, Maryland.

Among the 10 men enlisted in the U. S. Air Force through the Beckley recruiting office was James Robert Wade, Hillsboro; omitted from the December enlistment was Rudolph C. Larson, Jr., of Green Bank, who will depart for active duty March 28.

Michael Sharp, of Marlinton, was sworn into the U. S. Air Force in Beckley Tuesday and will report to Lackland AFB, Texas, March 2.

EAGLE SCOUTS

David Eddy and James Calhoun received their Eagle Scout Badges at a ceremony at Buckskin Scout Reservation on Pocahontas Day. David had 21 merit badges and James had 29.

Both are members of Marlinton Scout Troop 33; Richard Eddy is Scoutmaster.

David and James are both 17 and are juniors at Pocahontas County High School. David is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Eddy and James is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Calhoun, all of Marlinton

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Gossard, of Bartow, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James Carpenter, of Dunmore, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. John D. Rockefeller, IV, of Charleston, a son, named Charles Percy Rockefeller.

DEATHS

Mrs. Hallie A. Vanosdale, 76, of Boyer; born at Dunmore, a daughter of the late William H. and Victoria Nottingham Taylor. Burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

Mrs. Myrtle L. Johnson, 76, of Marlinton, a daughter of the late Squire F. and Maggie Hevener. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Nelson P. Simmons, 72, of Hillsboro, a son of the late Jordan and Susan Cutlip Simmons. Burial in Sunset Cemetery at Jacox.

John Bern Friel, 64, of Cass.