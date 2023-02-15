Allen Folger Chamelin, of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Born April 26, 1934, at High Point, North Carolina, he was a son of the late Earle Martin Chamelin and Esta McLaughlin Chamelin.

Folger served as a Rank Corporal in the United States Marines from 1953 to 1957.

He worked as a coal miner, a Trailways bus driver and over the road 18-wheeler truck driver. He retired from Giant Food.

As a young man, he became interested in airplanes and motorcycles. He had his pilot’s license and bought a Piper Cub. He loved to make model airplanes and also built his own sailboat.

He liked Bluegrass music and learned to play the banjo.

He was a member of the National Skeet Shooters Association for more than 40 years, and he loved to shoot muzzleloaders.

Folger could do almost anything he wanted to do.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Janie and Nancy.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Opal Clutter Chamelin; children, Martin Folger and Lori Chamelin Smith; five grandchildren, Sam, Emily, Zac, Nathan and Tracy; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Folger loved his family very much and enjoyed every one of them.

He was a loving man and loved his God. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service will be held Friday, February 17, 2023, at 1 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.