Betty Lou Mullenax Woodford, 91, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Camden Place nursing home in Greensboro.

Born August 30, 1931, in Durbin, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Bernice Mullenax.

Betty worked for the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be missed by all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Patrick Woodford; son and daughter-in-law, David Bradley and Donna Marie Woodford; sisters, Kathleen Colaw and Mildred Mullenax.

She is survived by her son, William “Bill” Patrick Woodford, Jr., and wife, Rebekah, of Durbin; grandchildren, Brandy Woodford, and husband, Steve Cauthen, of Greensboro, North Carolina, Sherri, Samantha, Stacy and Stephanie Woodford, of Warren, Ohio, and Patrick, of Durbin; great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Carmen and Ellie, of Greensboro, North Carolina, Bennett, Jacob, Alana, Alex and Bradley, of Warren, Ohio; brother, Howard Newton Mullenax, and wife, Carol Ann, of Durbin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, 2 p.m. at Arbovale Community Center with Pastor William Vandevender officiating. Burial will follow in the Arbovale Annex Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.

