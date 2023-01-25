Thursday, January 25, 1973

For the second time in less than a month, the nation mourns the death of an ex-president, Lyndon Baines Johnson, president of the United States 1963-1968, died Monday, January 22, 1973, at his Texas ranch. He is credited with an unequaled record of legislation in the fields of education, civil rights, social security and other domestic social fields.

Harry S. Truman, the 33rd president of the United States, served from 1945 to 1953. He died December 26, 1972, in Independence, Missouri, at the age of 88.

RETIRES

Mr. and Mrs. Clyde B. Cochran were honored with a combination retirement and going-away party December 30, 1972, at the Jerico Club. The party was given in their honor by Dotty Kellison, Fred Mullenax, Dennis Grimes and Wayne Galford, deputies who had served under Mr. Cochran as Sheriff, and Ted Matheny, the newly elected sheriff.

Mr. Cochran was given an electric wristwatch and Mrs. Cochran was given a pair of diamond earrings by the Sherriff’s Department. They also received a large painting from their friends…

COVERED BRIDGE

In answer to queries about covered bridges in Pocahontas County comes a letter from a former Pocahontas Countian from Meadville, Pennsylvania.

There was a covered bridge across Cheat River on top of Cheat Mountain, I would say was built about the middle or latter part of the 1800s. One of my brothers was a cook for a company that cut timber near the bridge in 1890.

I was raised on a farm near Green Bank, and moved to Pennsylvania in 1922. I am 92 years young.

Minnie Sheets Ervin

WEDDINGS

On Saturday afternoon, December 16, 1972, at four thirty o’clock, Miss Jo Ellen Woods, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert N. Woods, of Marlinton, became the bride of Robert Marshall Oliver, son of Mr. and Mrs. Percy Oliver, of Dunmore. The Rev. Kenneth Montgomery performed the double ring ceremony in the United Methodist Church at Dunmore…

– – –

Pine Grove Church of the Brethren at Arbovale was the setting for the wedding of Miss Karen Sue Underwood, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Denver Underwood, of Huntersville, to Carl Larson, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday afternoon, December 9, 1972, at two thirty o’clock. The couple was united in marriage by the Rev. David Rittenhouse, before an altar banked with green pine boughs, white carnations and white doves…

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Dean Jack, of Slaty Fork, are announcing the engagement of their daughter, Doris Elaine, to Claude E. Sharp, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Claude Sharp, Sr., of Marlinton…

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. J. Z. Johnson, of Marlinton, announce the engagement of their daughter, Harriet Beverly, to Richard Paul Ottaviano, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emanuel J. Ottaviano, of Mineola, New York…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Friel, of Marlinton, a son, named Brian Eugene.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Sean Doherty, of Arlington, Virginia, a daughter, named Jennifer Jean.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Gary Keffer, of Franklin, a son, named David Christopher.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald H. Bennett, of Elkins, a daughter, named Lisa Dawn.

DEAHTS

Mrs. Thelma McLaughlin Sizemore, 54, of Strasburg, Virginia, formerly of Dunmore; burial in the McLaughlin Cemetery at Dunmore.

Clarence Glenn Irvine, 52, of Mill Point, a son of the late Frank and Florence Shinaberry Irvine. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery at Hillsboro.

Gebbart “G. B.” Geiger, 68, of Marlinton; burial in the Stony Bottom Cemetery.