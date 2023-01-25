Thursday, January 29, 1948

Postmaster Kerth Nottingham has received notice from the Department that Spanish Prisoner Swindle letters are again coming in ever increasing number from Mexico.

If you happen to be on the sucker list and receive such a letter, immediately turn it over to your postmaster who will forward it to Washington.

THE WEATHER

Monday morning, it was 12 degrees below zero at the State Road Garage in Marlinton with eight inches of snow on the ground. At the Meadows on Williams River, it was 12 degrees above zero with about sixteen inches of snow on the ground.

HILLSBORO FARM WOMEN

The Hillsboro Farm Woman’s Club met January 22 with Mrs. Alfred McNeel. Devotional was led by Mrs. Eric Clutter. Mrs. John Chappell, Jr., was leader of the program, “The Homemaker as a World Citizen.” The club voted to make a donation of $5 to the March of Dimes. A letter from the principal of the graded school, Charles Moore, was read, thanking the club for the generous donation of food for the hot lunches. A delicious salad was served to 12 members.

FIELD NOTES

Minks, weasels and muskrats are about the only furs in demand at good prices this year. Raccoon pelts are going for a dollar or a little better. Good muskrats are listed at $3, and I heard $25 and $30 for minks.

Over on Williams River, Howard Mullins and his son, Johnny, each have a couple of mink sets on Big Laurel. One trap was on one side of the creek and the other on the other side. The other morning they went to look at the traps. An extra big old mink had come up on Howard’s side of the creek, and Johnny was not feeling any too charitable about it either.

Within a few hundred feet of the trap, the big old mink proceeded to cross the creek. Then Johnny began to feel much better over the situation. In fact, he began to figure the value of the pelt at $25 and better. The mink did go to the set, but the water had gone down and left the trap showing up. The sign showed he had tried to get at the bait without putting a foot in the trap, but all to no purpose, and so he went away from that place.

This is an old and widely known mink. The sign shows he goes on three feet, a hind foot is missing. The Mullins boys blame him with eating a couple of muskrats caught in their traps down by the Deepwater. One of the pelts was so baldy torn it brought but fifty cents.

The Mullins family is all in readiness to do some beaver trapping, when the season opens next month.

WEDDINGS

Announcement has been made of the wedding of Lucille Davis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A. H. Jackson, of Beard, to Argile Arbogast, son of Mr. and Mrs. W. A. Arbogast, of Millpoint. The double ring ceremony took place Thursday, January 15, 1947 (sic), in Baltimore, Maryland.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Winters Morrison, of Lobelia, announce the marriage of their daughter, Mary, to Gismo Ralph Nottingham, son of Mr. and Mrs. C. W. Nottingham, of Marlinton. The marriage took place at Elkton, Maryland, September 16, 1947.

– – –

Angus P. Irvine and Miss Edna Mae Shinaberry were married at the home of the officiating minister, Rev. J. W. Pugh, at Boyer Tuesday, January 13, 1948. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bedford Shinaberry, of Cloverlick, and the groom, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Levi Irvine, of Marlinton.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Russell D. Sharp, of Warwick, a son, on Tuesday, January 27, 1948.

DEATHS

Lloyd Wayne Underwood, aged 3 years, son of Mr. and Mrs. Renick Underwood, of Zelienople, Pennsylvania, died Friday, January 23, 1948, of pneumonia. The little body was laid to rest in Beaver Creek Cemetery… The little boy is survived by his parents, a brother, Charles, and sister, Cora Sue. A little brother and sister, Eugene and Judy Elaine, preceded him in death five months since.