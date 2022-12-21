Thursday, December 21, 1972

Winter arrived a few days early with a sudden drop in the temperature from the 40s to near zero last Friday night. High winds with some snow. Monday morning, Clyde Cochran reported zero at Hillsboro. Mrs. Stella McLaughlin said it was one below on Browns Mountain. At the same time on Elk Mountain, it was 23 and Williams River 20, previewing the mild weather for Tuesday.

It is reported that 79 tickets to the Peach Bowl game in Atlanta, Georgia on December 29, have been sold to Pocahontas people, so many will be going south next week. Forty-seven will go on a chartered Greyhound bus, leaving Friday morning the 29th and returning the 30th.

Mr. Pauline Galford was home from Washington, D. C., for the opening of The Treasure Chest by her son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Galford. She is now working in the White House, helping to answer children’s letters.

Our Fire Department in Action

By Charles McLaughlin

I just had the opportunity to see our Marlinton Volunteer Fire Department in action. The house, owned by Betty Bambrick in Huntersville and occupied by the Bob Perry family, caught fire around the flue and evidently smoldered all night. It was discovered about 5:55 a.m. by Calvin Plyer as he was delivering the Gazette. The alertness of Mr. Plyer in notifying me of the fire, without a doubt, saved the Perrys’ lives.

The Perrys were immediately awakened and the Fire Department called. This being Saturday morning and most of the men not having to work at their regular jobs, I would imagine that most of them were still in bed when the alarm was sounded, also it was raining and the roads were very slick, but within 11 minutes, they were on the scene.

Now keep in mind that these men all work as volunteers, receiving no pay whatsoever. The work of these men is outstanding. They entered this house without hesitation. It was filled with smoke and the heat was so intense they could only stay inside a few minutes at a time. These men risk their lives to save lives and property. Each time the fire alarm sounds, the families of these men can only pray and trust God that their loved ones will return home safe.

All these men ask from you and me is a yearly fire fee to help cover the cost of their equipment, and many of you fuss about paying that.

To me this is a very small price to pay for the life of a loved one or the protection of your property. So the next notice you receive that your fire fee is due, please pay it without hesitation, because the next time it could be you.

BIRTHS

Born to Lawrence and Gertrude Madison, of Marlinton, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jimmie Warner, of Durbin, a daughter. The mother is the former Donna Curry.

DEATHS

Mrs. Mary E. Merritt Waugh, 88, of Marlinton, a daughter of the late William A. Merritt and Hester V. Merritt. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Rev. Albert L. Galford, 55, of Hominy Falls, formerly of Marlinton, a son of Emmit and Lanie Galford, of Marlinton. Burial in the Cochran Cemetery.

Carl Jessie Summerfield, 71, of Cass. He was a track foreman for West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company, Mower Lumber Company and Cass Scenic Railroad. Burial in Hill Top Cemetery on Back Mountain.

Charles Clyde Beale, 56, of Dayton, Virginia, formerly of Valley Head, a son of the late Charles C. and Evva Hannah Beale. Burial in Gibson Cemetery near Slaty Fork.

Nancy Varner, 36, of Baltimore, Maryland, formerly of Bartow; burial in Arbovale Cemetery.