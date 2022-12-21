Louise Gillispie Sheckler, 96, of Saegertown, Pennsylvania, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Born August 12, 1926, in beautiful Green Bank, West Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Laura Ervin and Clyde Gillispie.

In her early years, Louise liked nice cars and was described, by her niece, as a fearless driver. She enjoyed many hobbies such as travel, cooking and quilting. Always ready for a fun outing, Louise has shown us how to have an adventurous heart all of our days. Louise trained and worked as a bookkeeper before becoming a stay-at-home mom until her children went to school. She returned to work and retired from Baltimore County, Maryland in 1989. A woman of faith and member of the Church of Christ, Louise now rests in heaven with our Lord and Savior.

She married Raymond L. Sheckler, of Atlantic, Pennsylvania, on July 2, 1955. They had a lovely, modest home in Baltimore County where they raised their family then retired to the countryside of northwestern Pennsylvania. Raymond pre-deceased Louise October 15, 1995.

In addition to her parents and husband, Louise was preceded in death by a sister, Opal Riley; and three brothers Ray, Ralph and Robert Gillispie; and a niece, Ruth Marie Gillispie.

A kind and generous mother, grandmother and great-grandma, Louise is survived by two daughters, Deborah Thorp and Christina Hardy; stepson, Ronald L. Sheckler; grandchildren, Nadiya Sheckler, Roderick L. Sheckler, Rachelle Thorp, David Thorp, Sarah Hardy and Samantha Jacquet; great- grandchildren, Emily Thorp, Benjamin Thorp, Renly Sheckler, Carter Hardy and Mars Jacquet; nieces, Janice McMurray, Jackie Alessi and Denise Gillette; nephews Donald Gillispie, Billy Gillispie and Michael Gillispie; many great-nieces- and-nephews; and her dear and beloved family members, Kevin, Melissa, and Kasey Blair, with whom she has shared a joyful home since 2000.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Meadville, Pennsylvania, with Elder Richard Moore, officiating.

Burial was in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Vernon Township.

In lieu of flowers, her life can be celebrated by a donation to The Church of Christ, Meadville, PA. or to Gentiva Hospice Care.

