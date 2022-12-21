This week’s Mayor’s Corner has little to do with Town of Marlinton business. Although it has a lot to do with being Mayor – or anyone else.

I am always amazed by the number of people who say, “I read your Mayor’s Corner.

I have received cards from Maine to California and states in between, saying so – with nine out of 10 being positive feedback, and I am thankful for that.

When I started the column, I knew it would be extra work, but I had the feeling people have an interest in the happenings of their hometown. It seemed a good way to share some of the daily activities. Others may think, “a little town that size – what could be going on?”

Plenty is the answer. Most days, it really is like drinking from a fire-hose. Some weeks I struggle with how much detail is too much. Other weeks I skip the main things because they lack that certain something, if I don’t include all the details. The problem is, I am always between “not quite being the time to say anything” and “having waited too long to be relevant.”

Then I come to this time of year, when all signs are pointing to the start of winter – as the weather gets chillier and the sun sets earlier and earlier. Sunday night we had what may have been our first weather-related water-break of the season.

Thanks Josh and Matthew, for responding and braving the elements past midnight, keeping the water on so most folks did not even know there was a problem.

The only time everyone would know, is if nobody showed up to fix the problem!

By the time you read this, winter will be in progress. According to the National Weather Service, this year’s winter solstice occurred at 3:48 p.m. CST Wednesday, December 21, marking the official start of winter. The first day of winter coincides with the winter solstice, which is also the shortest day of the year, in terms of hours of sunlight. The good news is we start seeing about an extra minute of daylight per day from now until springtime.

What a difference light makes in our world. What a difference the light that came into our world can make in us. I have good news. Darkness can never overcome the light.

“Because the light shines in the darkness and the darkness comprehended it not.”

Look to the light of the world. If is good to realize that from now until springtime, we receive just a little more light everyday. How much better to see this light as a gift, sent down from above.

What does any of this have to do with being Mayor?

Everything.

Mainly, it means that nothing I am doing can by any means compare to the “Reason for The Season.” Peace on Earth will only be achieved by looking to and receiving the light.

Celebrate the birth of the babe, born in a manger, who is the Light of the World. With this extra minute of light on us, it is a good time to celebrate the gift of light given us.

I agree; Let there be Peace on Earth, and have a MERRY CHRISTMAS.

Sam