Thursday, August 10, 1972

FOOTBALL 1972

The following boys have reported for practice and are showing much enthusiasm:

Gary Sharp, DeLayne Rhea, Jerry Kerr, Tom Pennington, Mike Collins, Mike Cohenour, Bill Young, Ralph Smith, Mike Smith, Dave Eddy, Joe Kerr, John Wilfong, Mark Beverage, Dave Moore, Rick Moore, Kenny Arbogast, Frank Morrison, Charles Rider, Paul Arbogast, Rick Wooddell, Matt Withers, Jim Rose, Wayne McKeever, Roger Sharp, Jeff Barnett, Gary Kramer, Tom Moore, DeWayne Rhea, Paul White, Richard Lane, Daris Alderman, Kenneth Wilfong, Joe Hamed, Gary A. Cassell and Kim Wilfong.

JULY WEATHER

J. P. Schaffner

Minimum temperature: 38 degrees on July 7. Maximum temperature: 90 degrees on July 22. Average high temperature, 79.1. Average low: 53.4. Rainfall 8.01 inches. This is the highest rainfall recorded here for July since 1939…

Hills Creek Falls

Being a native of Pocahontas County, I am naturally prejudiced, but I honestly believe that Pocahontas County is one of the most beautiful counties in this great state of ours, with its very high mountains, its rolling farmland, the lakes and streams and the wildlife one is almost certain to see as we drive the highways of this county. I have marveled at all these beauties of nature many times, but within our own Pocahontas County there is an extra bonus of beauty known as “The Falls of Hills Creek Scenic Area…”

The first falls, named the Upper Falls, is 20 feet high. The foot trail leading to the falls has many log rest stops along the path. Although one might wonder why there are so many rest stops on the journey down, they are very appreciated and a welcome sight on the trip back up the trail…

The foot trail drops 300 feet in elevation down into the beautiful scenic Gorge of Hills Creek…

As one continues along the shaded wooded pathway, which is a total of a little over one-half mile walking distance, there is nothing to mar the beauty of the trip. There is always a cool breeze from the creek, birds chirping in the trees, moss covered rocks and ground that looks like green velvet carpet, and chipmunks scampering across the path at your feet.

At last you find yourself standing in front of a waterfall over 65 feet high. This highest of the three falls is at the bottom of the gorge of Hills Creek, and has been named simply the “Lower Falls.” As I stood looking at this beautiful masterpiece of nature, I thought: How pleased our maker must have been when he created the Falls of Hills Creek in Pocahontas County.

Ernestine Clarkson

Cass Scenic Railroad Clerk

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard M. Rainer, of Wood Dale, Illinois, a son, named Curtis Martin. The mother is the former Sara Ann Moore.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William A. Gay, of Alexandria, Virginia, a son, named Todd Preston.

DEATHS

James Clem Simmons, 61, of Marlinton, born at Stony Creek, a son of the late Edna Simmons. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Craig Tallman, 63, of Stony Bottom; burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

George Dewey Stemple, 74, of Hallandale, Florida, formerly of Marlinton; a former Elder and Clerk of Session and Sunday School Superintendent of Marlinton Presbyterian Church. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.