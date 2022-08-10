According to Magistrate Court records, the following individuals had activity in their cases:

In Magistrate Cynthia Broce-Kelley’s court:

Rongmon Bordoloi, 37, of Durham, North Carolina, pleaded no contest July 5 to a charge of obedience to traffic-control devices. Bordoloi was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.

Stephen Allen Hefner, 36, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty July 15 to two counts of shoplifting. Hefner was assessed $530.48 in court costs, fines and restitution.

Matthew L. Howard, 42, of Valley Head, pleaded no contest July 12 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Howard was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Joe Richmond, 25, of Buckeye, pleaded guilty July 29 to a charge of improper lane change. Richmond was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.

Danielle Lee Smith, 33, of Beckley, pleaded no contest July 15 to charges of unsafe and improperly equipped vehicle and driving while license suspended or revoked. Smith was assessed $570.50 in court costs and fines.

Samuel Matthew Swartz, 20 of Buckeye, pleaded guilty July 29 to a charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Swartz was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

James Robert Burr, 65, of Craigsville, pleaded no contest July 25 to a charge of approaching emergency vehicle improperly. Burr was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Jason Cassell, 42, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest July 22 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Cassell was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Gavin Ferguson, 20, of Valley Head, pleaded guilty July 27 to a charge of domestic battery – unlawful physical contact of insulting/provoking nature. Ferguson was sentenced to three months suspended jail, six months suspended unsupervised probation and assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Kimberly D. McMillion, 51, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest July 7 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. McMillion was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

In Magistrate Jennifer Dunz’s court:

Myles Ayres, 24, of Ronceverte, pleaded no contest July 21 to charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and no vehicle insurance. Ayres was assessed $650.50 in court costs and fines.

Logan Ryan Beach, 34, of Scott Depot, pleaded guilty July 15 to a charge of motorboat required equipment – flotation device. Beach was assessed $195.25 in court costs and fines.

Journey Elizabeth Robinson, 21, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty July 11 to charges of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription and driving while license suspended and revoked. Robinson was assessed $550.50 in court costs and fines.

Daniel Joseph Sharp, 42, of Lumberport, pleaded guilty July 18 to a charge of no personal flotation device. Sharp was assessed $199.64 in court costs and fines.

Walker Davis Shinaberry, 22, of Cass, pleaded guilty July 15 to a charge of reckless driving. Shinaberry was assessed $281.44 in court costs and fines.

Timothy Hoi Cheung Wong, 49, of Etobicoke, Ontario, pleaded guilty July 26 to charges of following too closely and improper passing. Wong was assessed $370.50 in court costs and fines.

James M. Calhoun, 34, of Marlinton, pleaded no contest July 21 to charges of driving while license suspended or revoked and two counts operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Calhoun was assessed $660.75 in court costs and fines.

Chaz Josephy Colanero-Beveridge, 22, of Elkins, pleaded no contest July 12 to charges of disorderly conduct and intoxication or drinking in public places. Colanero-Beveridge was assessed $390.50 in court costs and fines.

Sergio D. Rodriguez-Huertas, 27, of Durbin, pleaded no contest July 29 to a charge of trespassing after notice. Rodriguez-Huertas was assessed $275.25 in court costs and fines.

William B. Rushing IV, 19, of Sutton, pleaded no contest to a charge of knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled substance without a valid prescription. Rushing was assessed $225.25 in court costs and fines.

Timothy Allen Turner, 24, of Bartow, pleaded guilty July 7 to charges of speeding and operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Turner was assessed $375.50 in court costs and fines.

Michael A. Wamsley, 21, of Buckhannon, pleaded no contest July 12 to a charge of operation without certificate of inspection or failure to produce certificate. Wamsley was assessed $180.25 in court costs and fines.