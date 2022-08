Sandra Joann Moore Arbogast, age 50, of Marlinton, died Monday, July 11, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, surrounded by her children and loved ones.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Rev. Julian Rittenhouse officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service.