Richard Albert Beverage, age 53, of Marlinton, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at his home.

Born September 6, 1968, at Elkins, he was the son of Marvin Gray Beverage, Sr., and Lois Ann Barlow Beverage.

Albert loved his family, which was his priority, loved hunting and enjoyed working with his father in the construction business Albert started.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Stephanie Lynn McDowell Beverage; daughter, Nebraska Scotchie, and husband, Jason, and children, Simon and Micah Scotchie; sons, Coy Beverage, Colt Beverage and Preston Beverage; step-sons, Brian Robinson and family and Jason Robinson and family; brother Marvin Gray Beverage, Jr., and wife, Marsha, and children Melinda and Grace Beverage.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Per request, the body was cremated.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to VanReenen Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.