Thursday, June 29, 1972

LITTLE MISS POCAHONTAS

Pamela Sue VanReenen, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harold VanReenen, of Marlinton, was selected as Little Miss Pocahontas at Hillsboro Friday night.

People’s Store

Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Pyles, of Seebert, will become the new owners of People’s Store and Supply on July 1. Mr. Pyles has worked in the store for eight years, his wife will be bookkeeper; they will make their home on the second floor.

Ira H. Brill built the original building and opened the store in 1916, adding to the building as the business grew. Before that, he was storekeeper for Campbell Lumber Company, Campbelltown. His wife, Lura Brill, continued the business after his death in 1931, and their daughter, Lois, has continued since her mother’s death two years ago.

STUDENTS

Denver C. Offutt, Jr., completed his requirements for his master’s degree in Public Administration at West Virginia University.

Denver is the son of the late Denver Offutt and Margaret Offutt, of Arbovale.

– – –

Named as Second Semester honor student in the Collage of Arts and Sciences at West Virginia University was Henry Scott McNeil, son of Mr. and Mrs. William McNeil, of Marlinton.

– – –

Mr. and Mrs. Meade L. Waugh, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of Marlinton, attended the 321st Commencement exercises at Harvard University June 15, where their son, Robert Harlow Waugh, was awarded a Ph. D. in Comparative Literature and Languages.

CLEAN-UP

Workers at Cass stacked junked cars in preparation for the smashing machine due to arrive soon. The Town truck and a State Road end-loader are being used to collect and pile the cars.

Cooperating in the drive to get rid of the accumulation of junked cars in our county are the Town of Durbin, Town of Cass, Bryant Motors, Howard Hevener, Neil Snyder, Murl Chestnut, June Buzzard, Fisher’s Garage and Ralph Dunbrack. Any other community, group or individual who will help get 20 or more cars together will be making a big contribution to the beauty of our county and everyone is urged to get busy. The salvage crew was delayed because of rain, but will soon be crushing cars. Don’t let this opportunity pass.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Allen Wolfe, of Colmar, Pennsylvania, a daughter, named Melissa Lynn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Stacy Morton, of Richmond, Virginia, a son, named Stacy Lee. The mother is the former Carolyn Taylor.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Kelley, of Green Bank, a son, named Michael Robert.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Gary McClure, of Marlinton, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Roy Oscar, of Buckeye, a daughter, named Debra Kay.

DEATHS

Miss Mollie B. McLaughlin, 70, of Richmond, Virginia, formerly of Dunmore; a daughter of the late John and Minner Susan Mc-Laughlin. Burial in the Dunmore Cemetery.

Mrs. Carmen Eades Clark, age 82, of Huntington, formerly of Seebert; a daughter of the late John W. and Fannie Bare Eades. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Clyde Harvey Sutton, 80, of Mill Creek, born at Green Bank, a son of the late Sherman Clark and Virginia E. Beverage Sutton. Burial in the Jerusalem Church Cemetery.

Garriet William Myers, 74, of Webster Springs; burial in Walker Memorial Park in Summersville.

Mrs. Margaret Lucille Gibson Elkins, 68, of Myra, Kentucky; born at Slaty Fork, the daughter of the late John D. and Susie Moore Gibson. Burial in the Johnson Memorial Park, Pikesville, Kentucky.