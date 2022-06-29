Patricia Jane Watters Jennings, 85, of Durbin, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at her home.

Born March 10, 1937, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late William Q. and Katherine McGreagor Watters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughters, Deborah Stewart and Linda Wright; and son, Kevin Stewart.

She is survived by her husband, Donald L. Jennings; daughter, Cyndy King; step-son, Donald J. Jennings; and step-daughter, Rebecca Taylor.

Patricia was a 1954 graduate of Charleston High School and retired from the West Virginia State Tax Department.

No funeral arrangements have been made at this time.

Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye is caring for the family.

