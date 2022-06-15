Thursday, June 15, 1972

Killing frost in many parts of the county Sunday morning. James Schaffner, at Seneca State Forest, reported 24 degrees.

Students

Shirley A. Wilfong, a recent gradate of Pocahontas County High School, has received an honor scholarship from Bridgewater College in recognition of her outstanding scholastic achievement.

Susan Wilda Chappell, of Hillsboro, was among the second semester honor students at West Virginia University’s Creative Arts Center.

Thomas Edward Long, of Marlinton, received his Master of Arts degree at Marshall University May 14.

Grace Jane Moore, of Buckeye, received her degree with honors from Marshall University.

Second semester honor students named in West Virginia University’s College of Agriculture and Forestry: Ellen Lynn Beard, of Hillsboro; and Thomas E. Michael, of Marlinton.

Elizabeth Ann Graham, of Buckeye, was graduated with “distinction” honors and received the bachelor of arts degree at Centre College of Kentucky June 4.

Cheerleaders

The new Varsity Cheering Squad for the fall term at P. C. H. S. is diligently at work. They will attend the Nationwide Cheerleader Association Clinic at West Virginia Wesleyan College in July.

The squad consists of Cathy Johnson (head), Susie Workman, June Starks, Patty Kerr, Caren Cummins, Dorenda Sharp, Marie McLaughlin and Jeannie Hill.

Wins Trucking Awards

Burns Motor Freight carried away the major share of trophies at the annual West Virginia Motor Truck Association roadeo and safety awards program in Charleston Saturday.

The Marlinton based interstate and intercity carrier received the 1972 grand trophy for its overall safety record. A Burns driver, Samuel M. Felton, Jr., won third place in the flat bed safe driving category. Thomas Burns, company safety supervisor, re- ceived the association’s first award for safety effort…

The Pocahontas County carrier hauls lumber, leather and general freight cargo and rolls up about 2.5 million miles of highway travel each year.

Felton participated in the flat bed safe driving competition. His father, Samuel M. Felton, Sr., was entered in the five axle tractor-semitrailer class. The son outscored his father on the roadeo course…

This year, 52 drivers were entered in the roadeo.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harry Kelley, of Arbovale, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank Shreve, of Buckeye, a daughter, named Susan Jean.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Billy Puffenbarger, of Hillsboro, a son, named David Lee.

DEATHS

Willie Ann Boggs, 80, of Brownsburg, a daughter of the late Lewis Wheeler and Charlotte Truss Wheeler. She was a faithful member of the Wilson Chapel and W. S. C. S. of Brownsburg. Burial in the Brownsburg Cemetery.

Steven Bennett, 86, of Dunmore, a retired farmer. He is survived by two sons, Ralph and Ray. Burial in the Dunmore Cemetery.

Mrs. Virginia Weiford Jones, 51, of Sebring, Ohio; born at Marlinton, a daughter of the late Ernest J. and Pearl Clark Weiford. Burial in Sebring.

Oliver D. Peck, 83, a former resident of Durbin; born in Pendleton County, a son of the late Wellington G. and Rachel Pitzenburger Peck. Burial in Little Arlington Cemetery at Elkins.