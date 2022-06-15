Douglas L. Jackson, 69, of South Amherst, Ohio, formerly of Marlinton, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Welcome Nursing Home in Oberlin, Ohio.

Born July 11, 1952, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Dennis and Dorothy Rogers Jackson.

He graduated from Elyria High School with the class of 1970.

Doug proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He met his wife, Karon, in Frankfurt, Germany, while serving in the Army.

He was employed as a relief man at Ford Motor Company in Lorain, Ohio, and also worked at Snowshoe Ski Resort.

Doug was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in South Amherst, Ohio. He was a 32nd Degree Mason in Oberlin, Ohio, and a member of the Valley Scottish Rite in West Virginia. He had celebrated 36 years of sobriety and was very active in A.A. Doug loved exploring the genealogy of the Jackson and Rogers families.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Karon “KK” King Jackson; son, Uriah Jackson, of Elyria, Ohio; brothers, Danny (Debra) Jackson, of Vermilion, Ohio, and Donald (Mary) Jackson, of South Amherst, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Jackson.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

